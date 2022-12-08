PRIB: Senate commends Philippine youth chess team

PHILIPPINES, December 8 - Press Release

December 8, 2022 Senate commends Philippine youth chess team The Senate adopted a resolution commending the Philippine chess delegates for their outstanding performance during the 6th Annual Eastern Asia Youth Chess Championships held in Bangkok, Thailand. Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 304 (Adopted Resolution No. 34), introduced by Sen. Manuel "Lito" Lapid congratulating and commending the entire Philippine delegation for dominating the event, was adopted Wednesday, December 7, 2022, by the upper chamber taking into consideration SRNs 306 and 308 authored by Senators Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. and Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada respectively. "Our young woodpushers conducted their medal haul with ease over their opponents, dominating the entire competition and claiming the top spot in Chess Federation Rankings in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)," Lapid said. The Philippine chess team garnered a total of 32 gold medals, 27 silver medals, and 21 bronze medals to emerge as the overall champion in the tournament. The young chess athletes dominated their opponents across all divisions of the event, claiming 12 golds in individual blitz, rapid and standard play and 20 golds in the team event of all three categories. The Philippine team was also declared as the best Chess Federation in the event over Mongolia and Vietnam who placed 1st and 2nd runner-ups in the event. The tournament was participated in by 181 young chess prodigies from 12 different countries across Eastern Asia and was hosted by the Thailand Chess Association under the guidance of the International Chess Federation. "The entire Philippine delegation at the 6th Eastern Asia Youth Chess Championships deserves the highest praise and commendation for representing our country and reasserting our presence in the world of chess, their achievements in the tournament have brought honor and pride to our country, showcasing our nation's relentless desire to achieve sports excellence," the resolution stated. Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go in his co-sponsorship speech said the performance displayed by the young chess players is no easy feat and the fact that they were able to rise to the challenge and perform at such a high level is truly impressive. "I know that you will continue to make our nation proud. Once again, congratulations on your impressive victory, keep up the excellent work and best of luck in your all future endeavors," Go said. Sen. Robinhood Padilla expressed his gratitude to the young athletes for bringing honor to the country at such a young age, adding that their achievements could open more opportunities to young Filipinos who also want to bring glory to the county.