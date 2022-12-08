Crosschq Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List

Third annual list recognizes private companies putting purpose ahead of profit

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™, has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list. The annual program honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.



Throughout 2022, Crosschq continued to be an innovator in the talent space, now serving over 450 customers of all shapes and sizes and in all sectors. In addition to completing a strategic acquisition of recruiting analytics company, TalentWall, the company also expanded its partner ecosystem, which includes 36 strategic partnerships with companies like SAP and Workday.

Beyond this rapid growth, Crosschq has focused on several purpose-driven initiatives leveraging its technology to help displaced workers find new jobs, including Crosschq Assist and The 941 Project. Crosschq Assist provides talent acquisition leaders with an out-of-the-box solution offered to laid-off employees to help them find their next opportunity. On the candidate side, it gives unemployed talent a seamless experience of opting in to be matched automatically via searches conducted by hiring teams.

“This was an awesome program and helped us immensely through a really challenging time for our organization,” said Crosschq customer Pete Lawson, Hyper-Growth Talent Acquisition Leader at Gopuff.

Earlier this year, Crosschq launched The 941 Project with investor Klay Thompson, a program that upskills talent from disadvantaged situations and directly places them in high-paying jobs. The initiative leverages a partnership with CareerCircle and provides employment education, interview training, career development support and networking opportunities to those who have suffered career setbacks but have the desire to return to work.

Crosschq CEO Mike Fitzsimmons shared, “This year, while dynamic, proved to be monumental for us. From expanding our product and team to our partnership with The 941 Project, Crosschq worked to support the needs of talent leaders and talent globally, directly impacting over 24 million hires. We are truly thankful for this amazing recognition from Inc.”

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., said, “Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America’s most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them.”

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 13), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment or society as a whole.

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 241 honored in the list’s third year. Honorees are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business .

About Crosschq

Crosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq’s Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding of new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company’s AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach, prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Pinterest, HubSpot, Snowflake, Saks Fifth Avenue, Roku, Upwork, and DISH trust Crosschq to help build diverse winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Okta Ventures, Slack / Salesforce and Rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com .

