Patented Pressotherapy Lymphatic Drainage Machine Provides New Noninvasive Body Contouring Benefit
REJUVENATOR PLATINUM ***** EXTERNAL HEART as a non surgical non-invasive body contouring machine for home use delivers staggering results
The REJUVENATOR PLATINUM ***** EXTERNAL HEART may make most body-contouring surgeries obsolete. Now users can benefit directly from the preset noninvasive body contouring program.”SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the United States 37% of the adult population is obese and 5% is considered morbidly obese. Similar trends have been observed in Europe and more recently in Asia. A significant number of obese patients seeks treatment through various means. The resulting massive loss of weight often leaves patients with an excess cutaneous tissue, requiring body-contouring procedures. In the US 85% of post-bariatric patients seek body-contouring surgeries. These procedures tend to show a rate of local complications as high as 68-80%, significantly prolonging hospitalization and increasing treatment-related costs - - according to https://ichgcp.net/clinical-trials-registry/NCT04214236. “This is where this non surgical body contouring machine comes in.” highlights Thomas Orths, CEO of WellCelerators LLC:
— Thomas Orths
The proven combination of vacuum wave therapy - also known as Intermittent Vacuum Therapy - with the benefits of the compression treatment (gliding stroke massage) delivers astonishing results. The treatment device has a vacuum chamber suitable for the lower body half of a person for receiving a cosmetic-physical therapy by means of an alternating negative and positive pressure treatment. Customers experience the patented change of vacuum and overpressure as extremely pleasant, soothing and relaxing. This unique combination of cutting edge rejuvenation technologies is used as an alternative method for altering fat distribution in the subcutaneous plane. Users of this non-medical pressure therapy equipment ‘REJUVENATOR PLATINUM ***** EXTERNAL HEART’ have reported an improvement in body contour and skin texture.
Thomas Orths, CEO of the distribution company WellCelerators LLC, has pointed out that REJUVENATOR PLATINUM ***** EXTERNAL HEART is the only lymphatic drainage machine made by manufacturer Weyergans High Care AG that not only provides negative but also provides positive pressure.
For use in the special field of Body & Shape the REJUVENATOR PLATINUM ***** EXTERNAL HEART is also equipped with a beauty light near infrared light module - also known as photo-biostimulation - for an additional strengthening of the connective tissue as well as for tight, smooth and beautiful skin.
“Three in one: Vacuum waves, compression and beauty light at the same time. With this body contouring machine the manufacturer Weyergans High Care AG has set a new benchmark in cosmetic skin- and figure-care especially when it comes to noninvasive body contouring treatments. Simply unbeatable”, explains Thomas Orths, CEO of the distribution company WellCelerators LLC. The technology is safe and durable, made in Germany and TÜV-tested.
About Wellcelerators LLC
Originally known for the WellCeleration process in various dimensions, with the REJUVENATOR PLATINUM ***** EXTERNAL HEART Wellcelerators LLC has now added body contouring as a new benefit to its arsenal of value propositions. Body contouring is a preset program in this unique pressotherapy lymph drainage machine. The company’s intent is to serve its beauty conscious customers to whom appearance and well being matter.
As the exclusive international distributor of the REJUVENATOR PLATINUM ***** EXTERNAL HEART Wellcelerators LLC accepts direct-to-consumer sales and provides distribution channels for retailers.
For further information go to https://rejuvenatorplatinum.com
Thomas Orths
Wellcelerators LLC
+1 307-363-5158
email us here