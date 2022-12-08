U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services Market Lead to Remain Unchallenged throughout 2028.

U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services

Telerehabilitation is the delivery of rehabilitation services over telecommunication networks and the internet.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services Market Size Projections : The U.S. physical therapy virtual and telerehabilitation services market is estimated to be valued at US$ 142.2 million in 2021 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In health systems all throughout the world, telerehabilitation is being used more frequently as a means of reaching patients in far-flung locations and extending the reach of therapies like physical therapy. Physical therapists interact with patients in order to diagnose, treat, and recover from diseases. A subset of telehealth known as telerehabilitation involves a system that employs communications technology to manage or oversee remote rehabilitation. In order to communicate with patients and professionals who are stationed far away, tele-rehabilitation programmes use technology. Through audio or video chats, Tele-Physio-Therapy (TPT) enables patients to get physiotherapy in the convenience of their own homes. In its clinics, TPT provides a variety of recovery and rehabilitation programmes.

The expansion of the U.S. physical therapy virtual and telerehabilitation market is anticipated to be fueled by an increase in the number of launches of physical therapy telerehabilitation solutions by the major market players. For instance, Thera Inc., a business that uses virtual reality to deliver traditional therapy, just debuted TheraNow, an online platform that enables patients to communicate with physical therapists via teletherapy.

Top 15 Leaders Profiles: MTI America, VPT (Virtual Physical Therapists), Conversa Health, MindStreet, Inc., MEDRISK, Global Outreach TeleRehabilitation Services, Inc., Empatha, GestureTek Inc., Neuro Rehab Vr, American Well, LiteGait, Doctor On Demand, Inc., Hinge Health, Inc., Care Innovations LLC., and Jintronix.

Key Features Of The Study:

• This report provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. physical therapy virtual and telerehabilitation services market, market size US$ 142.2 million, and compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.1% for the forecast period (2022–2028), considering 2021 as the base year

• It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

• This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

• It profiles key players in the U.S. physical therapy virtual and telerehabilitation services market based on the following parameters – company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Detailed Segmentation:

‣ U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services Market, By Service Type:

Audio

Video

Both

‣ U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services Market, By Application:

Cardiovascular Physical Therapy

Orthopedic Physical Therapy

Neurological Physical Therapy

Pressure Ulcers

Cognitive Rehabilitation

Others

‣ U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

Years Considered for the U.S. Physical Therapy Virtual and Telerehabilitation Services Market Size:

Historic Years: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Years: 2022-2028

Research Methodology:

In this research examination, both primary and secondary data were actively utilised. The examination looked at a number of factors that had an impact on the sector. Market trends, technological advancements, emerging technologies, market risks, challenges, and opportunities, as well as governmental regulations and the business climate, are all included in this. This image illustrates the market research methodology used in this report.

