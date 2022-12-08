Propel - A Unique Lead Acceleration Engine
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Propel is launched today with a mission to help Small Businesses grow their company. A unique solution that every business owner will need to manage their Reviews, Forms, Messaging and Call tracking from their website. Making it way more efficient than just a review widget. Propel helps further grow their business and create a distinction by providing features that are unavailable elsewhere.
The last couple of years has propelled the importance of a prominent web presence for small businesses. Rav Mendiratta, Founder & CEO - Propel shares “The two goals each business owner has from their web presence are visibility and engagement. And our platform, a unique lead acceleration engine, helps businesses get more Reviews, streamline business Messaging, and improve business Call Tracking thereby helping them achieve both their goals.”
In an era where Social Proof is considered the ultimate acquirer of trust and credibility, Propel is more needed than ever. Propel is a tool that automates three key processes for a brand—effortless review request automation, call & form tracking, and messaging—as well as provide insights about the interactions between users on brand websites thereby covering the entire spectrum of the consumer funnel.
Propel's unique platform is 10x better than any competitor currently in the market. The platform solves many micro problems that the founders have identified in the last 10 years of working with SMBs. Some cutting edge features of Propel include:
Wide range of dimensions & colors to blend with the website dynamics.
Effortless automated process of review collection and update.
Bite-size audio and video reviews.
Empower employees to ask for customer reviews and get credited for their performance.
Integration of reviews from Yelp, Facebook, Google, Zillow and many more on the website.
It also offers metrics and insights about:
The reviews that turned customer interests into solid leads.
What percentage of visitors are reading reviews on the Propel Reviews widget.
Number of reviews collected with Propel’s review automation feature.
Form and call tracking analytics.
Average revenue per user.
To summarize, Propel helps clients attract more website visitors and turn visitors into customers, instantly. Visit propel.ly or call 510-431-9987 to get started with the Propel Free Basic Plan.
