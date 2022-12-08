BP Monitoring Devices Market Size Worth USD 5913 Mn By 2027
Per our research report, the global blood pressure monitoring devices market size is expected to grow to USD 5913 million by 2027 from USD 4163 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.27% from 2022 to 2027.
Blood pressure monitoring devices are used to know blood pressure levels. Mostly these devices are portable and can carry to any place if needed. These blood pressure monitoring devices can know systolic and diastolic pressure values and heart rate. In addition, some of the advanced devices show the temperature at the time of checking and alarm if it is low or too high B.P. than the average level. These blood pressure devices are mainly used in hospitals during surgeries.
The increasing incidence of hypertension and heart attacks and the increasing aging population are propelling blood pressure monitoring devices market growth primarily.
Nearly 40 percent of adults are suffering from hypertension. Nearly 1 in 5 adults have hypertension. Factors such as unhealthy lifestyle, excess taking of salt, and increasing consumption of alcohol and cigarette are a few reasons for hypertension. These people use blood pressure monitoring devices to know their health status regularly. Additionally, people who are suffering from heart attacks also have a chance of getting high blood pressure at once if they do not follow some healthy diets. These people also use B.P. monitoring devices to reduce stroke incidences.
The increasing older population is also one of the main reasons for market growth. In recent years wearable devices have been launched with the advanced feature to calculate blood pressure at regular intervals and store the information in the application, which is connected to the wearable device. As a result, wearable devices are become popular and are used by older people and the young generation to keep themselves fit.
Increasingly advanced technologies and software in blood pressure monitoring devices support the device type segment.
Based on the device type, the market is divided into Automated B.P. monitors, ambulatory B.P. monitors, sphygmomanometers, B.P. transducers, and B.P. instrument accessories. The digital sphygmomanometers segment has the highest market share due to the increased adoption of many people with less simple instructions to operate the device. In addition, the automated B.P. monitors also demand market growth with the easy availability of devices in medical and online stores.
Regional outlook of the blood pressure monitoring devices market:
North America has the highest market share due to increasing healthcare awareness and expenditure. The North American blood pressure monitoring devices market was valued at USD 1458 million and is predicted to reach USD 2017 million by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 6 percent. Canada and United States hold the maximum share in this region.
The Europe blood pressure monitoring devices market is valued at USD 1103.70 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% and reach USD 1495.20 million by 2027.
Asia Pacific region is in the following position in the market growth due to increasing work tension among the population and increasing chronic diseases. As a result, the size of the blood pressure monitoring devices market was valued at USD 605.8 million in 2022 and is expected to increase to USD 916.8 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.6%.
Middle East Africa and Latin America markets have less share due to the availability of blood pressure monitoring devices in these areas.
Analysis of key players in the blood pressure monitoring devices market:
A few of the key market players playing a leading role in the global blood pressure monitoring device market are A and D Co. Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Halma Plc, American Diagnostic Corp., Beurer GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, Qardio Inc., Rossmax International Ltd., Microlife Corp., Biobeat, OMRON Corp., Dr. Morepen, ForaCare Inc., Spengler Holtex Group, Welch Allyn Inc., Wellue Health, Withings SA, Zewa Inc.
Key players are more focused on the manufacturing of blood pressure monitoring devices with advanced features which helps the patient health analysis by the healthcare provider. In 2021, Biobeat launched a wearable remote patient monitoring device for healthcare. It is used to get systolic and diastolic blood pressure and pulse rate without assistance from the technician. The complete data is stored in the designed app, which can be shown to the healthcare provider for the correct treatment.
