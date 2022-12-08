(Video) Iran marks Student Day as strikes, boycotts spread across the country
Iran is marking the annual Student Day on Wednesday, December 7, as the uprising expands into the 83rd day of strikes by store owners in at least 80 cities and students at dozens of universities and school across the country boycotting their classes.
Reports indicate locals in Karaj, Javanrud, Kermanshah, Marivan, Mahabad, and many other cities and towns are on strike and closing their shops in solidarity with the continuing revolution against the mullahs.
Students at various universities of Tehran, Ahvaz, Rasht, and others are boycotted their classes in solidarity with the national uprising. Authorities were going to prevent students from expanding their protests into the streets to stop locals join them.
Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi highlighted the role of students in the Iranian people’s decades-long struggle for freedom and democracy.
While Ebrahim Raisi visited Tehran University he faced protests during his remarks and it was clear only hand-picked individuals were allowed into the session.
People throughout Iran are engaged in a three-day campaign of escalating anti-regime protests and there are reports from early Wednesday morning indicating more such protest measures by the country’s restive population.
Students at various universities of Tehran, Ahvaz, Rasht, and others are boycotting their classes in solidarity with the national uprising.
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 280 cities. Over 700 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 565 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.
Students of Amir Kabir University in Tehran are marking the country’s Student Day by launching protests and chanting anti-regime slogans, including “Death to the dictator!” Despite heavy security measures, the protesting students were able to pass through the lines of campus security and Basij units, and reach the school’s main and Hafez gates.
Authorities are going the distance to prevent students from expanding their protests into the city streets where locals can join their ranks and pose serious security threats to the mullahs’ regime.
Similar protests are being reported in different universities in the country’s capital, including Khajeh Nasir Toosi University, Allameh Tabataba’i University, Tehran University, Ferdowsi University in the city of Mashhad in northeast Iran, and others.
Reports show attacks by the regime’s Basij units and campus security in various universities against students holding anti-regime rallies marking the country’s Student Day. This includes Mashhad’s Ferdowsi University, the capital’s Tehran and Amir Kabir universities, and others.
Students across the country have been chanting a variety of anti-regime slogans, including “Death to Khamenei!” “Death to the dictator!” “Students will never live in infamy!” They have also been seen chanting “With or without the hijab, we’re headed for a revolution!” in yet another sign from the Iranian people themselves that this movement goes far beyond women’s rights and seeks the overthrow of the regime in its entirety.
Locals in the city of Eslamshahr in Tehran Province launched an attack targeting a large LED screen used to broadcast regime propaganda.
Iran’s Students Day protests continued into the night.
In Tehran, there were protest rallies in several locations, including City Theater Metro Station and Towhid Square. A large crowd headed toward Azadi Square despite heavy security measures by the regime to prevent protest rallies. Protesters continued their rally and chanted anti-regime slogans, including “Death to Khamenei!”
In Ardakan, Yazd province, a large crowd gathered and held protest rallies and clashed with security forces that had been dispatched to prevent rallies. Similar rallies were held in Karaj and Najafabad. In Mashhad, protesters set fire to a regime propaganda billboard.
On Wednesday night, people in various parts of Tehran were seen taking to the streets chanting anti-regime slogans, including “Death to Khamenei!” and “Death to the dictator!”
A massive crowd of people is reported heading towards the capital’s famous Azadi (Freedom) Square to continue their rallies. Authorities are desperately scrambling security forces to the area to prevent any type of anti-regime protest gatherings.
Similar protests are reported in Najafabad in Isfahan Province, and Yazd and Ardakan in Yazd Province.
Reports on Tuesday morning indicated locals in Tehran, Isfahan, Mashhad, Shiraz, Yazd, Sanandaj, Javanrud, Kermanshah, Marivan, Ravansar, and many other cities were on strike and closing their shops in solidarity with the ongoing revolution against the mullahs. Students at various universities of Tehran and Babol were also boycotting their classes in solidarity with the national uprising.
At the same time, students held strikes and protest rallies in several cities. Videos and photos from Tehran, Babol, Qazvin, Tabriz, and Sanandaj show empty classes at universities as students refused to attend classes.
Meanwhile, in several locations, students held protest rallies, including Kurdistan University in Sanandaj, Noshiravani University in Babol, and Allameh Tabataba’i University in Tehran.
In Bandar Anzali, the locals held a ceremony for Mehran Samak, one of the protesters murdered by security forces in recent weeks. Security forces attacked the ceremony and opened fire on the attendants.
The ceremony turned into an anti-regime protest rally, and protesters chanted, “We stand to the very end!” and “For each person killed, another thousand will rise!”
Tuesday night was marked with protest rallies in several cities. In Tehran, demonstrations were held in several districts, including Ekbatan, Chitgar, Narmak, Vanak, Punak, Imamzadeh Hassan, Sattarkhan, and Majidieh.
Protesters blocked roads with fire and chanted slogans against the regime, calling for the overthrow of the mullahs’ rule and the death of its supreme leader.
The citizens of Karaj also held nightly protest rallies and chanted, “Death to the dictator!” In Isfahan, protesters set fire to a regime monument.
In Kermanshah, protesters blocked roads with fire and chanted slogans against the regime. In Sanandaj, protesters set roadblocks and called for the overthrow of the regime.
“Universities were enchained. Thousands of its students were slain but they did not surrender. The lessons of resistance and perseverance against reactionary forces were passed on from one generation to the other. And now they are at their height,” she explained.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
December 6, 2022: Protests and strikes in Tehran, Bandar Anzali, Tabriz, Mashhad, Mahabad, Gohardasht, and Kangan.