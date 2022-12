Intellectual Movement Staunch Moderates’ Documentary MISSION PEACE World Premiere @Culver City Film Festival December 8

Image of Mission Peace Documentary Film Poster

Hollywood Meets Washington--- Film’s Music Reached Grammy Balloting

In the past two years millions of voters have described themselves as independent moderates who are anti-extremist. The Staunch Moderates intellectual movement was born out of this change” — Edward Lozzi, Press Secretary for Staunch Moderates

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The intellectual and philosophical movement StaunchModerates' debut documentary film MISSION PEACE makesits World Premiere with a screening at the Culver City FilmFestival December 8th. The feature length documentarychronicles the movement’s creation and journey throughout the turbulent and polarizing 2020presidential election year. The sole mission of the Staunch Moderates movement is to create aworldwide consciousness addressing the intellectual and political divisiveness in society today by notonly practicing and promoting moderation, but also by striving for national and world peace.Personalities featured include Gregory T. Simmons (Founder), Bo Persiko (Co-Founder), ClemmieGarard Jr. (rap artist known as Casanova Ace and WWE wrestling legend), Barry Goldwater Jr. (formerUS Congressman), Lou Ferrigno (former bodybuilding champion and advisor on the President’s Councilon Sports, Fitness & Nutrition), Maggie Connor (former Winter Olympian), Mamie Van Doren(Hollywood legend), and Edward P. Lozzi (publicist and former Presidential Press Under Secretary tomultiple administrations). Crew includes Assistant Editor and Associate Producer Meshach Lewis;Associate Producer Henry Eshelman; Editor Derek Goodall; Writer Bo Persiko; Executive ProducerJordan Yospe; and Writer/Director/Producer Gregory T. Simmons.In-person screening on Thursday December 8 at 6:00PM PSTCinemark 18+XD Theatres – Screening Block RRRR at HHLA, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90045A unique element to the Staunch Moderates Movement is its breakthrough into the music business withtwo complete hip hop albums produced in association with the famed Chicago Recording Company. Thefirst album released in 2021, “The First Realm,” and sophomore album released this year, “MissionPeace,” are representative of the movement’s belief that it can reach a broader, more diverse audiencethrough various creative mediums. The album songs convey the movement’s various missives andendeavors and are performed by Casanova Ace and Gregory T. Simmons through a spoken word lyricalstyle. Notably, the “Mission Peace” album succeeded in making the 2023 Grammys ballot in threecategories – Best Rock Performance, Best Rap Album, and Album of the Year. Total viewership of themovement’s audio and video content is over 72 million views and the music has been growing rotationon numerous traditional radio outlets across the country.MISSION PEACE- A DocumentaryA film by Gregory T. SimmonsA Staunch Moderates Studios ProductionRunning Time: 83 minutesTrailer https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JOfXeIpqPa0fZa3rNCf5I6arud7FYBEy/view : Edward Lozzi & Associates PR 310-922-1200 epl@lozzipr.com