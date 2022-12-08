Intellectual Movement Staunch Moderates’ Documentary MISSION PEACE World Premiere @Culver City Film Festival December 8
Hollywood Meets Washington--- Film’s Music Reached Grammy Balloting
In the past two years millions of voters have described themselves as independent moderates who are anti-extremist. The Staunch Moderates intellectual movement was born out of this change”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The intellectual and philosophical movement Staunch
— Edward Lozzi, Press Secretary for Staunch Moderates
Moderates' debut documentary film MISSION PEACE makes
its World Premiere with a screening at the Culver City Film
Festival December 8th. The feature length documentary
chronicles the movement’s creation and journey throughout the turbulent and polarizing 2020
presidential election year. The sole mission of the Staunch Moderates movement is to create a
worldwide consciousness addressing the intellectual and political divisiveness in society today by not
only practicing and promoting moderation, but also by striving for national and world peace.
Personalities featured include Gregory T. Simmons (Founder), Bo Persiko (Co-Founder), Clemmie
Garard Jr. (rap artist known as Casanova Ace and WWE wrestling legend), Barry Goldwater Jr. (former
US Congressman), Lou Ferrigno (former bodybuilding champion and advisor on the President’s Council
on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition), Maggie Connor (former Winter Olympian), Mamie Van Doren
(Hollywood legend), and Edward P. Lozzi (publicist and former Presidential Press Under Secretary to
multiple administrations). Crew includes Assistant Editor and Associate Producer Meshach Lewis;
Associate Producer Henry Eshelman; Editor Derek Goodall; Writer Bo Persiko; Executive Producer
Jordan Yospe; and Writer/Director/Producer Gregory T. Simmons.
In-person screening on Thursday December 8 at 6:00PM PST
Cinemark 18+XD Theatres – Screening Block RRRR at HHLA, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90045
A unique element to the Staunch Moderates Movement is its breakthrough into the music business with
two complete hip hop albums produced in association with the famed Chicago Recording Company. The
first album released in 2021, “The First Realm,” and sophomore album released this year, “Mission
Peace,” are representative of the movement’s belief that it can reach a broader, more diverse audience
through various creative mediums. The album songs convey the movement’s various missives and
endeavors and are performed by Casanova Ace and Gregory T. Simmons through a spoken word lyrical
style. Notably, the “Mission Peace” album succeeded in making the 2023 Grammys ballot in three
categories – Best Rock Performance, Best Rap Album, and Album of the Year. Total viewership of the
movement’s audio and video content is over 72 million views and the music has been growing rotation
on numerous traditional radio outlets across the country.
www.staunchmoderates.org
MISSION PEACE- A Documentary
A film by Gregory T. Simmons
A Staunch Moderates Studios Production
Running Time: 83 minutes
Trailer https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JOfXeIpqPa0fZa3rNCf5I6arud7FYBEy/view
