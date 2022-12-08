Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,132 in the last 365 days.

Intellectual Movement Staunch Moderates’ Documentary MISSION PEACE World Premiere @Culver City Film Festival December 8

Image of Mission Peace Documentary Film Poster

Hollywood Meets Washington--- Film’s Music Reached Grammy Balloting

In the past two years millions of voters have described themselves as independent moderates who are anti-extremist. The Staunch Moderates intellectual movement was born out of this change”
— Edward Lozzi, Press Secretary for Staunch Moderates
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The intellectual and philosophical movement Staunch
Moderates' debut documentary film MISSION PEACE makes
its World Premiere with a screening at the Culver City Film
Festival December 8th. The feature length documentary
chronicles the movement’s creation and journey throughout the turbulent and polarizing 2020
presidential election year. The sole mission of the Staunch Moderates movement is to create a
worldwide consciousness addressing the intellectual and political divisiveness in society today by not
only practicing and promoting moderation, but also by striving for national and world peace.

Personalities featured include Gregory T. Simmons (Founder), Bo Persiko (Co-Founder), Clemmie
Garard Jr. (rap artist known as Casanova Ace and WWE wrestling legend), Barry Goldwater Jr. (former
US Congressman), Lou Ferrigno (former bodybuilding champion and advisor on the President’s Council
on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition), Maggie Connor (former Winter Olympian), Mamie Van Doren
(Hollywood legend), and Edward P. Lozzi (publicist and former Presidential Press Under Secretary to
multiple administrations). Crew includes Assistant Editor and Associate Producer Meshach Lewis;
Associate Producer Henry Eshelman; Editor Derek Goodall; Writer Bo Persiko; Executive Producer
Jordan Yospe; and Writer/Director/Producer Gregory T. Simmons.

In-person screening on Thursday December 8 at 6:00PM PST
Cinemark 18+XD Theatres – Screening Block RRRR at HHLA, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90045

A unique element to the Staunch Moderates Movement is its breakthrough into the music business with
two complete hip hop albums produced in association with the famed Chicago Recording Company. The
first album released in 2021, “The First Realm,” and sophomore album released this year, “Mission
Peace,” are representative of the movement’s belief that it can reach a broader, more diverse audience
through various creative mediums. The album songs convey the movement’s various missives and
endeavors and are performed by Casanova Ace and Gregory T. Simmons through a spoken word lyrical
style. Notably, the “Mission Peace” album succeeded in making the 2023 Grammys ballot in three
categories – Best Rock Performance, Best Rap Album, and Album of the Year. Total viewership of the
movement’s audio and video content is over 72 million views and the music has been growing rotation
on numerous traditional radio outlets across the country.
www.staunchmoderates.org

MISSION PEACE- A Documentary
A film by Gregory T. Simmons
A Staunch Moderates Studios Production
Running Time: 83 minutes

Trailer https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JOfXeIpqPa0fZa3rNCf5I6arud7FYBEy/view

: Edward Lozzi & Associates PR 310-922-1200 epl@lozzipr.com

Edward Lozzi
Edward Lozzi & Associates PR
+1 310-922-1200
epl@lozzipr.com

You just read:

Intellectual Movement Staunch Moderates’ Documentary MISSION PEACE World Premiere @Culver City Film Festival December 8

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Music Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.