Eurotrader Selects MahiMarkets For Pricing & Risk Management Services
We believe this partnership will help us continue providing our clients with superior pricing and execution as we expand our product mix and distribution.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-asset broker Eurotrader has selected MahiMarkets’ cross-asset trading technology to manage its pricing and risk management.
— Marcelo Spina
Eurotrader and MahiMarkets have recently announced their partnership in December 2022. MahiMarkets’ cross-asset trading technology will soon work to provide improved pricing and risk management services to Eurotrader.
Serving a range of market participants, MahiMarkets’ technology helps increase trading efficiency with bespoke software and personalised consultancy services. Through advanced signalling and algorithmic techniques, Mahimarkets’ products enable users to lower costs, manage risk, increase profit and better protect their business.
Eurotrader is a fully licensed and regulated broker founded by Dr. Ozan Ozerk. The broker has prioritized building a trading community and modernising the investment landscape to best serve traders’ needs.
Eurotrader’s founder Dr. Ozan Ozerk has commented about the partnership and its effect on Eurotrader’s expansion as follows: “Both pricing and risk management are vital concepts for companies providing brokerage services and their clients. Our partnership with MahiMarkets is yet another firm step towards Eurotrader's expansion goals. Further partnerships and license acquisitions will highlight Eurotrader's perseverance for growth.”
Eurotrader’s CEO, Marcelo Spina, has welcomed the partnership with the following statement: “We are very excited to work with the MahiMarkets team to improve our pricing and risk management. We believe this partnership will help us continue providing our clients with superior pricing and execution as we expand our product mix and distribution.”
Susan Cooney, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of MahiMarkets, has said of the news: “Accurate, predictive pricing, efficient hedging and granular level counterparty management is key to ensuring a successful trading business; we are delighted Eurotrader has selected our technology and we very much look forward to assisting them on their journey to expansion.”
About Eurotrader Group
Founded by Ozan Ozerk in 2018, Eurotrader is a fully licensed and regulated retail broker in forex, stocks, indices and commodities with offices in London and Limassol (Cyprus).
Eurotrader holds licences from Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC, license 279/15), Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa (license number FSP 44351) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA, license number 777162) in the United Kingdom.
Mikahil Rahman
Eurotrader Group
mikahil@eurotrader.group
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn