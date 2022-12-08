Whey Protein Market Share, Size, Growth Analysis and Outlook 2022-2028
Whey Protein Market accrued earnings worth approximately 12.4 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 19.2 (USD Billion) by 2028
Whey Protein Market size was valued at USD 9.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2022 to 2030 ”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to study of Zion Market Research, Whey Protein industry accrued ROI of approximately around US$ 8.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain income of almost US$ 15.1 billion in 2028. Apparently, Whey Protein Market is set to register humungous gains of nearly 7.8% in time interval of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, growth of whey protein market over forecasting years is subject to rise in chronic disorders owing to irregular dietary habits leading to need for protein rich diet. Apart from this, anti-bacterial and anti-hypertensive features of product have helped food & beverages industry in producing snacks, chocolates, dairy items, and bakery items. In addition to this, surging global populace and changing food habits has catapulted growth of whey protein industry. Increase in shelf life of whey protein along with its availability in powdered form has facilitated expansion of whey protein market. Additionally, upswing in demand for sports nutritional supplements along with rise in health awareness has propelled expansion in size of whey protein market in forthcoming years.
— Prakash Torase
Request Free Sample @https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/whey-protein-market
Growth of segment over forecasting timeline can be credited to use of whey protein concentrates in beverages, yogurt products, and dairy desserts. Moreover, they are utilized as protein fortification source for nutritive products and infant diet. Apparently, these products demonstrate gelling feature when they are dissolved in water & then heated. This property is beneficial in meat & nutritional applications.
Food & Beverages Segment To Make Maximum Contributions Towards Whey Protein Market Earnings By 2028
Expansion of food & beverages segment over assessment period is due to large-scale use of whey proteins in bakery & confectionery products for foaming, emulsification, browning, and thickening the products. Additionally, whey proteins also enhance solubility, gelation, nutritive fortification, and water-binding features of confectionery & bakery items. Citing an instance, in 2019, Arla Foods amba- a Danish dairy product manufacturer- launched a drink based on whey protein concept and it was for patients requiring low-volume nutrition.
Asia Pacific Whey Protein Market To Experience Fastest Growth In Next Six Years
Regional market expansion over 2022-2028 can be owing to rise in product exports and humungous demand for dairy-based proteins including casein & whey. Additionally, countries such as China are one of the largest producers of dairy-based proteins across globe. Apparently, easy raw material availability will extend growth graph of Asia Pacific whey protein market in upward direction.
Request For Brochure @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/whey-protein-market
Key players influencing growth of whey protein market and profiled in report are Milk Specialties Global, ALPAVIT, Davisco Foods International, Inc., Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., Milkaut S.A., Saputo Inc., Olam International, Glanbia plc, Wheyco GmbH, Arla Foods amba, and Maple Island, Inc.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a mild impact on the global industry. The industry is reaching its pre-covid levels as the trade restrictions and lockdowns end. The consumer inclination towards consuming immunity-boosting products has increased owing to rising health concerns during the pandemic. Consumers now tend to fill the protein intake gap by incorporating protein supplements in their daily diet as protein is an essential component in boosting immunity. These trends are expected to continue over the coming years and will spur product demand. Whey protein applications in various food products vary depending on the goal of its utilization.
However, it is commonly used to improve biological value, create superior textural, physical, and other food functional properties, improve sensory attributes, and formulate low-lactose and high-protein products. Furthermore, efforts to discover new applications, such as the development of edible films, will support industry growth. Biodegradable or edible films are a convenient way to extend the shelf life of foods and improve their quality while also reducing environmental pollution. This is expected to fuel the product demand over the forecast period. Cancer patients who are receiving radiation therapy or chemotherapy may have difficulty meeting their nutritional needs due to a lack of appetite.
Inquire more about this report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/whey-protein-market
The global Whey Protein Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Whey Protein Isolates
Whey Protein Concentrates
Whey Protein Hydrolysates
By Application
Food & Beverages
Personal Care
Animal Feed & Pet Food
Nutritional Supplements
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Related Press Release @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/whey-protein-market
About Us:
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Read our other Trending Report:
Cardiac Safety Services Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cardiac-safety-services-market
Dental Fluoride Treatment Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/dental-fluoride-treatment-market
Gas Separation Membranes Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gas-separation-membranes-market
Coronavirus Testing Kits Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/coronavirus-testing-kits-market
Gene Editing Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gene-editing-market
Resin Capsule Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/resin-capsules-market
Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com
Prakash Torase
zion market research
+ + +1 855-465-4651
sales@zionmarketresearch.com