Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Emerging Trends, Development Status And Revenue Outlook
The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market is predicted to grow to USD 357.05 million by 2028, up from USD 87.64 million in 2021
The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9 percent over the forecast period.”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market achieved revenue growth of USD 87.64 million in 2021 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9 percent to reach USD 357.05 million by 2028. A liquid biopsy is a lot less intrusive and less time-consuming technique for determining what's going on than a surgical biopsy. Because malignancies release pieces of DNA with mutations into a patient’s bloodstream which can be easily detected and diagnosed. A doctor can use a liquid biopsy to check for these altered DNA bits as a symptom of cancer in the body. Most liquid biopsy tests look for Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), Circulating tumor cells (CTCs), Extracellular vesicles (EVs), Tumor-educated platelets (TEPs), certain proteins, and metabolites.
Increased demand for non-invasive breast cancer therapy, as well as a rise in the prevalence of breast cancer, is primarily fueling the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market growth. Doctors and patients are increasing their preferences for various types of non-invasive medical care, whether treatments or diagnostics, which are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, with the deployment of liquid biopsy, the acceptance and availability of customized medication have never been easier, and the growing trend of producing personalized therapies will boost the market's overall growth from 2022 to 2028. However, concerns over the therapeutic advantages of this type of cancer detection are impeding the market's growth.
The pandemic of COVID-19 had a detrimental impact on market growth. The pandemic has a number of negative consequences for breast cancer biopsy services. Due to lockdowns in several nations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic facilities were unable to deliver biopsy services. In addition, many cancer patients avoided hospital and clinic visits to avoid COVID infection. Due to all such factors revenue flow slowed during the pandemic period. However, the occurrence of pre-pandemic conditions has retrieved all medical operations which are expected to increase the cancer diagnosis tests during the forecast period.
Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market
The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market is segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. By product, the market is segregated into assay kits, instruments, and services. Among these, assay kits are now the leading revenue contributor by product and are expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. By application, the market is divided into cancer diseases, non-cancer diseases, and others. By end-user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, laboratories, research centers, and others.
Asia Pacific is expected to remain a major revenue contributor in the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market. Also, the region is expected to offer the most lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period. Due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from breast cancer, increased public awareness of breast cancer liquid biopsy methods, expansion of the R&D sector, rise in health care legislation, and increased adoption of breast cancer liquid biopsy, Asia-Pacific offers profitable positions for major players functioning in the regional breast cancer liquid biopsy market. Furthermore, rising demand for breast cancer liquid biopsy reagent kits and a preference for noninvasive diagnostic techniques are driving market expansion. Furthermore, major manufacturers' increased focus on extending their geographical presence in emerging Asia-Pacific nations to acquire high market share is likely to fuel expansion in the region's breast cancer liquid biopsy market.
Some of the prominent institutes, medical centers, companies, and diagnostic centers that are key players in the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market include Myriad Genetics Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Fluxion Biosciences Inc., Biocept Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biodesix Inc., and Isogen Life Science B.V.
Recent Developments:
In 2020, Personalis, Inc. released the NeXT Liquid Biopsy, which uses blood samples from advanced-stage solid tumor cancer patients.
In 2021, Elio Plasma Complete was launched by Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. The kit is suitable for examining genetic fingerprints & gene mutations in a variety of cancer types.
Raising screening rates is a priority for many hospitals and community health clinics. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a dramatic reduction in pandemic-related rates of screening. In 2020, as the coronavirus epidemic spread, the number of screenings sharply decreased. While they dealt with acute manpower shortages, several screening facilities temporarily shut down. Furthermore, people were wary of using hospitals and other healthcare institutions for non-emergency treatments out of concern about getting COVID-19.
One of the major advantages associated with liquid biopsy is the less time consumption associated with the procedure. Tissue biopsy is derived from localized sources that limit the diagnostic information that the physicians may rely upon for determining and evaluating the patient’s response to treatment. Whereas, results from liquid biopsies tend to provide an easier way to understand the recurrence of cancer than tissue biopsies help in determining and providing faster therapy decisions to doctors.
The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market is segmented as follows:
