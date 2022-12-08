Dental Consumables Market Size To Grow At 3.1% CAGR
EINPresswire.com/ -- Per the research report, the global dental consumables market is anticipated to be worth USD 24.34 billion by 2027 from USD 20.9 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2027.
Dental consumables are a set of products used for various purposes in dentistry. Consumables are used in dental restorations, endodontic materials, impression materials, prosthetic materials, dental implants, and temporary dressings. These dental consumables are made of different materials like silicone, sodium alginate, and others, used for various applications by dentists. However, they are mainly used for temporary dressing as short-term solutions. The wide range of applications for consumables is driving the market along with the growing dental problems among populations.
The pandemic had a negative impact on the dental consumables market due to the restrictions imposed on production and supply chains. The production and requirement for dental consumables halted as all other healthcare facilities were shut down and postponed, and only covid patients were given complete attention. The lack of patients and services led to losses for the market. However, the market is expected to bounce back in the post covid era.
Browse full details about the report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/dental-consumables-market
The surge in pet adoption and expenditure to Drive Global Market
The market is growing due to the rising cases of dental problems worldwide, the growing preference for cosmetic dental procedures, and rising advancements in treatment procedures. In addition, the rising cases of sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, and addictions are leading to a rise in oral problems. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 3.5 billion individuals worldwide are expected to have oral health issues on May 25, 2020. The growing preference for dental tourism to help reduce dental procedure costs supports market growth. For example, by the end of 2025, the dental tourism market, which is currently expanding, is anticipated to reach USD 5.94 billion.
The rising elderly population needs dental assistance, and advanced developments are helping the market's revenue. In addition, the increasing research institutes for dentistry and the growing concern among populations regarding physical appearances are driving the market's growth.
The growing support from the government is expected to help the dominance of the dental burs segment.
The product market is divided into Dental burs, Whitening Materials, Dental Anaesthetics, Dental Biomaterials, Dental Syringes, Dental Prosthetics, and Endodontics. The dental burs segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the growing support from the government and the rising cases of oral problems, along with advancements in clinical infrastructure and cosmetic dentistry. However, the dental prosthetics segment is also expected to incur revenue during the forecast period due to rising dental tourism and growing concerns regarding oral hygiene among people.
The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to grow due to the rising patient population.
The market is divided into hospitals and clinics, laboratories, and others based on end-users. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the growing elderly population and increasing influx of patients with oral problems in healthcare settings due to sedentary lifestyles and bad habits. Additionally, the advancements in infrastructure for dental care in hospitals and clinics are helping the segments grow.
The sample brochure of the report helps you understand the scope of the report and to evaluate the usefulness of the report to make an informed purchase decision; ask for a copy @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/dental-consumables-market/request-sample
Regional outlook of the global dental consumables market:
Geographically, the North American dental consumables market is expected to dominate during the forecast period, followed by Europe. The market is expected to grow in North America due to increased acceptance of cutting-edge technology and the introduction of several novel products. Additionally, financial gains in both developed and emerging nations boost consumer demand. As a result, the U.S. held a sizable portion of the North American market in 2020, followed by Canada. The market in this region is expanding at a faster rate as ensuring high-quality products becomes more important. The government's growing investments in hospitals and clinics fuel the European dental consumables market.
The dental consumables market in Asia-Pacific is also expected to show significant growth along with lucrative progress in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Numerous expansion opportunities are anticipated due to the region's growing population and increase in hospital development activity. As a result, developing nations, including South Korea, Australia, Japan, China, and India, are anticipated to have significant growth during the projection period. The market for dental consumables in Latin America is anticipated to expand at a moderate CAGR of 3.14% from 2021 to 2026. Shortly, Brazil is anticipated to dominate the Latin American market, closely followed by Mexico. The market growth rate in MEA is increasing as people's knowledge of the importance of maintaining oral hygiene grows.
Analysis of Key Players in the global dental consumables market:
The market for dental consumables has much potential for growth from the key market players. For example, in January 2021, Xeal and TiUltra surfaces were released in the United States by Nobel Biocare, a manufacturer of dental implants with headquarters in Switzerland, the 510(k) clearance for the SMARTbase abutment was announced by Implant Direct, a producer of dental implants based in the United States, in February 2020 and Palodent 360 circumferential matrix technology, a new solution from Dentsply Sirona introduced in December 2019, enables experts to make tight contact with great accuracy.
Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institute Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent, Koninklijke Philips N.V., OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd., Procter & Gamble, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. are a few companies dominating the dental consumables market.
The report can be customized as per the requirements; reach us @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/dental-consumables-market/customization
About MarketDataForecast:
Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients’ needs.
Contact Us:
Market Data Forecast
Phone: +1-888-702-9626
Email: contact@marketdataforecast.com
Brian Miller
Dental consumables are a set of products used for various purposes in dentistry. Consumables are used in dental restorations, endodontic materials, impression materials, prosthetic materials, dental implants, and temporary dressings. These dental consumables are made of different materials like silicone, sodium alginate, and others, used for various applications by dentists. However, they are mainly used for temporary dressing as short-term solutions. The wide range of applications for consumables is driving the market along with the growing dental problems among populations.
The pandemic had a negative impact on the dental consumables market due to the restrictions imposed on production and supply chains. The production and requirement for dental consumables halted as all other healthcare facilities were shut down and postponed, and only covid patients were given complete attention. The lack of patients and services led to losses for the market. However, the market is expected to bounce back in the post covid era.
Browse full details about the report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/dental-consumables-market
The surge in pet adoption and expenditure to Drive Global Market
The market is growing due to the rising cases of dental problems worldwide, the growing preference for cosmetic dental procedures, and rising advancements in treatment procedures. In addition, the rising cases of sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, and addictions are leading to a rise in oral problems. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 3.5 billion individuals worldwide are expected to have oral health issues on May 25, 2020. The growing preference for dental tourism to help reduce dental procedure costs supports market growth. For example, by the end of 2025, the dental tourism market, which is currently expanding, is anticipated to reach USD 5.94 billion.
The rising elderly population needs dental assistance, and advanced developments are helping the market's revenue. In addition, the increasing research institutes for dentistry and the growing concern among populations regarding physical appearances are driving the market's growth.
The growing support from the government is expected to help the dominance of the dental burs segment.
The product market is divided into Dental burs, Whitening Materials, Dental Anaesthetics, Dental Biomaterials, Dental Syringes, Dental Prosthetics, and Endodontics. The dental burs segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the growing support from the government and the rising cases of oral problems, along with advancements in clinical infrastructure and cosmetic dentistry. However, the dental prosthetics segment is also expected to incur revenue during the forecast period due to rising dental tourism and growing concerns regarding oral hygiene among people.
The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to grow due to the rising patient population.
The market is divided into hospitals and clinics, laboratories, and others based on end-users. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the growing elderly population and increasing influx of patients with oral problems in healthcare settings due to sedentary lifestyles and bad habits. Additionally, the advancements in infrastructure for dental care in hospitals and clinics are helping the segments grow.
The sample brochure of the report helps you understand the scope of the report and to evaluate the usefulness of the report to make an informed purchase decision; ask for a copy @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/dental-consumables-market/request-sample
Regional outlook of the global dental consumables market:
Geographically, the North American dental consumables market is expected to dominate during the forecast period, followed by Europe. The market is expected to grow in North America due to increased acceptance of cutting-edge technology and the introduction of several novel products. Additionally, financial gains in both developed and emerging nations boost consumer demand. As a result, the U.S. held a sizable portion of the North American market in 2020, followed by Canada. The market in this region is expanding at a faster rate as ensuring high-quality products becomes more important. The government's growing investments in hospitals and clinics fuel the European dental consumables market.
The dental consumables market in Asia-Pacific is also expected to show significant growth along with lucrative progress in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Numerous expansion opportunities are anticipated due to the region's growing population and increase in hospital development activity. As a result, developing nations, including South Korea, Australia, Japan, China, and India, are anticipated to have significant growth during the projection period. The market for dental consumables in Latin America is anticipated to expand at a moderate CAGR of 3.14% from 2021 to 2026. Shortly, Brazil is anticipated to dominate the Latin American market, closely followed by Mexico. The market growth rate in MEA is increasing as people's knowledge of the importance of maintaining oral hygiene grows.
Analysis of Key Players in the global dental consumables market:
The market for dental consumables has much potential for growth from the key market players. For example, in January 2021, Xeal and TiUltra surfaces were released in the United States by Nobel Biocare, a manufacturer of dental implants with headquarters in Switzerland, the 510(k) clearance for the SMARTbase abutment was announced by Implant Direct, a producer of dental implants based in the United States, in February 2020 and Palodent 360 circumferential matrix technology, a new solution from Dentsply Sirona introduced in December 2019, enables experts to make tight contact with great accuracy.
Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institute Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent, Koninklijke Philips N.V., OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd., Procter & Gamble, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. are a few companies dominating the dental consumables market.
The report can be customized as per the requirements; reach us @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/dental-consumables-market/customization
About MarketDataForecast:
Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients’ needs.
Contact Us:
Market Data Forecast
Phone: +1-888-702-9626
Email: contact@marketdataforecast.com
Brian Miller
Market Data Forecast
+1 888-702-9626
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn