Dental Equipment Market Size To Grow At 5.25% CAGR
EINPresswire.com/ -- Per the research report published by MarketDataForecast, the global dental equipment market size is expected to be worth USD 9.38 billion by 2027 from USD 7.26 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.52% from 2022 to 2027.
Dental equipment is a tool used in healthcare settings to assist with dental procedures of diagnosis and treatments. Various dental problems like periodontal and dental caries. The market for dental equipment is growing due to the rising number of dentists and clinics worldwide and the growing cases of oral problems. Multiple dental procedures require tools like dental syringes, anesthetics, drills, mouth mirrors, etc. According to the WHO stats Global Oral Health Status Report (2022), nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer from oral diseases, with three out of every four individuals residing in middle-income nations.
The pandemic's limits on production and supply chains severely affected the market for dental consumables. Due to the closure and postponement of all other healthcare institutions and the focus solely on the covid patients, the manufacture and demand for dental consumables were halted. A lack of customers and services caused losses for the market. In the post-Covid era, the market is anticipated to recover.
The surge in demand for dental procedures and funding is expected to boost the market growth.
The market is growing due to the rising number of oral problems and the requirement for dental procedures worldwide. In addition, the rising geriatric population and funding from governmental organizations toward better healthcare facilities are promoting market growth. Additionally, growing technological advancements in dental care and awareness of dental hygiene are expected to help the growth of the market.
Additionally, the rising medical tourism to cut costs and encourage good dental services at affordable prices is promoting market expansion. Government initiatives toward educating kids and families in middle- and low-income countries are expected to support the market's rise.
The systems and parts segment is expected to dominate with a 39.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The dental equipment market by products is divided into dental radiology equipment, systems and parts, dental lasers, laboratory machines, and hygiene maintenance. The market's demand is driven by an increased emphasis on creating new devices using the most recent technologies. Furthermore, with the prevalence of dental problems rising across the globe, the segment for dental radiology equipment is predicted to have the highest CAGR in the upcoming years.
Last year, the division of systems and parts was dominated by CAD/CAM. CAD/CAM techniques are gradually replacing die-casting processes in terms of technological dominance, which is anticipated to drive the dental equipment market throughout the forecast period. However, cone-beam CT systems are anticipated to see the highest CAGR during the projection period.
The increasing patient population is likely to cause the hospitals and clinics segment to expand.
Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and other segments. Due to the rising elderly population and investments from key market players, the hospitals and clinics segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. In addition, the segments are expanding due to improvements in dental care infrastructure in hospitals and clinics.
Regional outlook of the global dental equipment market:
The North American dental equipment market, followed by Europe, is dominating the market. In 2019, North America accounted for 34% of the global market for dental equipment, and it was anticipated that it would maintain its dominance during the projected period. Market expansion is fueled by the rising elderly population, demand for cosmetic procedures, and expanding healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, partnerships between healthcare providers and research institutions and the presence of numerous dentists and dental clinics fuel market expansion in this area. Rising healthcare costs, a favorable reimbursement environment, an increase in the geriatric population, and rising demand for high-quality medical procedures, and rising healthcare costs are accelerating the market demand in this region.
The Asia-Pacific dental equipment market is also expected to show robust growth during the forecast period. Due to increased dental tourism, laxer rules, and a rise in the demand for dental operations. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region's worldwide dental equipment market share increased significantly. In addition, the market is anticipated to develop due to factors like an aging population, rising public and private investment in healthcare infrastructure, and public awareness of contemporary dental procedures.
Analysis of key players in the global dental equipment market:
The participation from key players is expected to help the growth of the market. For example, In the middle of 2019, ORCA Dental AI, a leading provider of dental artificial intelligence (AI) technology for automatic diagnosis, analysis, and treatment planning, and Planmeca Oy, a well-known provider of dental imaging solutions, jointly announced a new partnership to launch the first commercially available artificial intelligence products that enable immediate teeth segmentation and structure identification. As part of this new relationship, ORCA's first option automates the crucial tooth segmentation task in CBCT scans.
Planmeca OY, A-dec Inc, Carestream Health, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, AMD LASERS, Biolase, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Midmark Corporation, and 3M are a few of the notable players in the global dental equipment market.
