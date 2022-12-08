Women and Drones Names Hall of Fame Inductees

Women in Emerging Aviation Awards to be presented at CES 2023

CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women and Drones proudly announces the distinguished list of inductees being named to the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Hall of Fame . The awards will be presented at the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, January 6th.The Hall of Fame Award sponsored by Sabrewing Aircraft Company, METIS and MatrixSpace recognizes highly experienced and accomplished businesswomen in relevant emerging aviation technologies and industry-enabling career fields. From the numerous and impressive nominations received from around the world, a panel of judges has chosen these twelve outstanding women as the inaugural class of Hall of Fame inductees:Lisa Ellman-Executive Director of the Commercial Drone Alliance and Partner at Hogan LovellsSally French-Journalist and Founder of The Drone Girl WebsiteFiona Lake-Founder of Australia’s Rural Drone AcademyTracy Lamb-CEO of Quantum AI, Commercial Pilot/Instructor Crewed and Uncrewed AircraftMiriam McNabb-Editor of DRONELIFE.comRobin Murphy-Director of the Center for Robot-Assisted Search and Rescue, Professor of Computer Science and EngineeringMarilyn Pearson-Global Regulatory Lead for AAM/eVTOL/UAS, Pilot/Instructor Commercial Crewed and Uncrewed AircraftJennifer Pidgen-COO at Sundance Media Group and UAS book Co-AuthorErin Roesler-Director of Operations for the Northern Plains UAS Test SiteSabrina Saunders-Hodge-Director of Research Engineering and Analysis Division, FAA Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration OfficeAnita Sengupta-Founder/CEO of Hydroplane Ltd, Aerospace Engineer, Commercial Pilot, Space Program VeteranHuy Tran-Director of Aeronautics at the NASA Ames Research CenterAccording to Lori DeMatteis, Chief Revenue Officer, MatrixSpace and honorary global ambassador for Women and Drones, "Recognizing this diverse set of expertise showcases not only the incredible women across this dynamic industry but also the range of roles critical to making this industry successful. From operations and legislation to technology initiatives it takes this breadth of areas to make uncrewed aviation a reality. It’s an honor to recognize their accomplishments.”They will be introduced during the live event, Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards at CES. CES is the world’s most influential technology event giving a global audience access to major brands and startups, as well as the industry’s most influential leaders and advocates.About the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies AwardsSince 2017 Women and Drones has recognized the trailblazers, innovators, mentors, and business leaders who are making significant contributions to the UAS/AAM industry. Each year the company runs a global search for the women and organizations who are inspiring innovations and solutions, positively shaping the public perceptions of UAS/AAM technology, empowering more women to enter the industry as well as advocating for more inclusive practices in STEM and aviation. The individual awards are designed to acknowledge and inspire women who are driving change and leading the emerging aviation industry closer to gender parity. The company awards acknowledge organizations that in their pursuit of excellence, embrace diversity and have a culture of inclusiveness where women are engaged in key roles leadership positions of the organization.Media Inquiries:Media@womenanddrones.com

2023 Hall of Fame Inductees