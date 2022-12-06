Traffic Advisory for December 10 - 11, 2022

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BEACON HILL

MBTA Shuttle Service - Saturday, December 10, 2022 through to Monday, December 12, 2022

Parking restrictions will be in place to accommodate Red Line shuttle service this weekend on the following street:

Cambridge Street, Southside (even side), on the parking meters (#AE427-430) from Lindall Place to Grove Street in front of 326 Cambridge Street.

NORTH END

North End Christmas Parade – Sunday, December 11, 2022

The Annual Christmas Parade Celebration will be taking place in the North End. Rolling road closures will occur over the route which follows Atlantic Avenue, left onto Lewis Street, right onto Commercial Street, right onto Richmond Street, straight onto Parmenter Street, right onto Salem Street, right onto Charter Street, right onto Hanover Street, right onto Cross Street, right onto Endicott Street, right onto Causeway Street, right onto Prince Street, left onto Hanover Street, left onto Commercial Street and ends at Puopolo Park.

Part of the celebration involves “Santa” arriving by helicopter in Columbus Park. Parking restrictions will be in place from 8 AM to 4 PM to accommodate his arrival on the following streets:

Atlantic Avenue, Eastside (water side), from Commercial Wharf to Commercial Street

Commercial Street, Eastside (water side), from Atlantic Avenue to Fleet Street

ROXBURY

Goodwill Youth Holiday Celebration Event – Saturday, December 10, 2022

The annual Goodwill Youth Holiday Celebration Event will be taking place between 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Parking restrictions will be in place to allow families to drive through the event from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM on the following streets:

Harrison Avenue, Southside (even side, Goodwill side), from Eustis Street to Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Eustis Street, Northside (even side, Goodwill side), from Degautier Way (#51 Eustis Street) to Harrison Avenue.

WEST ROXBURY

Walter’s Run 5K - Sunday, December 11, 2022

Rolling road closure may be necessary to accommodate runners over the following route: Bellevue Street, proceed to Centre Street, left onto Centre Street, right onto Mt. Vernon Street, right onto Grayfield Street, left onto Corey Street, left onto Dwinell Street, left onto Addington Road, left onto Lagrange Street, to Linnet Street, right onto Emmonsdale Road, left onto Tennyson Street, left onto Bellevue Street, finishing at #15 Bellevue Street (YMCA)