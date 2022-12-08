DIGITAL MARKETING EXPERT EDDY ANDREWS EXPANDS SERVICES NATIONALLY
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading digital marketer Eddy Andrews has built an enviable reputation for results since launching his agency in 2015. Having worked with a huge array of brands over the past seven years, Eddy and his team are now excited to be expanding their reach further and opening their array of services out to a national audience.
Currently supporting over 200 clients with their digital marketing, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and advertising, the 10-member strong team will now be welcoming new colleagues to help them meet the growing demands of the business.
Despite the many economic challenges facing the world currently, the Eddy Andrews agency has been able to buck the trend and continue to grow. The last 12 months have seen the agency secure several major contracts, which has allowed them to expand their array of services further. The ability to work nationwide will help them to strengthen their offering and ensures that they will be able to support businesses of all sizes no matter where they are based.
As globalisation continues to take hold and technology advances, agencies and businesses are no longer restricted to working with companies close to them. The Eddy Andrews Agency understands this concept and has invested heavily in remote meeting technology, allowing their team to connect instantly with clients whenever required.
The Eddy Andrews digital marketing agency is able to provide a huge array of services to clients, including creating beautiful and engaging websites, Google Ads, Social Media Ads, Content Creation, and much more. This ensures that they can be a truly one-stop shop for small and medium-sized businesses looking to expand their reach and increase their sales.
Utilising the latest techniques, Eddy and his team guarantee to drive relevant traffic towards client websites, ensuring that they are always targeting the right people. This ensures optimum efficiency that provides a clear and accurate Return On Investment. They also provide comprehensive monthly reports to ensure that clients understand exactly how their campaigns are performing.
Speaking on the expansion of the agency, CEO Eddy Andrews said, “We are really excited to be taking this next step in our journey. Since launching the Eddy Andrews Agency back in 2015, we never expected that it would take off the way it has done, and I am honoured to be able to expand our services on a national scale.
We have a fantastic team that are experts in the field of digital marketing, which has allowed us to provide our clients with a comprehensive array of services designed to take their business to the next level. From producing compelling websites to proven ads that convert, our mission is to support them every step of the way.”
To find out more about the Eddy Andrews Agency, the services they provide and how they can help your business to grow, visit https://eddyandrews.net.au/ and contact their friendly team today.
