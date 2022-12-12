Windes Announces International Expansion
Windes announced today that its Tax department has opened a dedicated office in the Philippines which includes 12 tax professionals with plans to double the team over the next six months. This strategic expansion offers the firm greater scale and depth while increasing its ability to respond to the evolving needs of its clients.
The new office is a full-service office, with team members at all levels. This team has been provided with the same resources, equipment, and training as the US-based offices. In keeping with the firm’s “people first” values, the new team is also fully integrated into the Windes culture and will receive all the same opportunities for collaboration, advancement, and even travel for annual events.
This move gives the firm increased scalability and the ability to work around the clock for its clients by operating in multiple time zones. The combination of offshore and traditional, internal resources allows Windes to manage the challenging resource environment that the industry is experiencing while maintaining exceptional client service.
“This announcement marks a turning point for Windes,” says Windes Managing Partner James Cordova. “Not only are we expanding our geographic reach, but together we are enhancing our capacity to compete in the market without sacrificing the quality of our services. We are thrilled to welcome our new team to the Windes family.”
