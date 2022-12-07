National children’s book manuscript competition launches ‘This Little Farmer Went to Market’ by B.G. Hennessy
This Little Farmer Went to Market Written by award-winning author B.G. Hennessy, Illustrated by award-winning artist Mary Ann Fraser. A New First Edition Project Book for Young Readers
New children’s book aims to boost early childhood education and literacy programs. ‘Buy One, Give One’ model makes it a great gift with a purpose!
Paired together, This Little Farmer Went to Market and Up Up Up are a great gift set and help make a difference for children who do not have books in their home”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B.G. Hennessy, author of the acclaimed Corduroy children’s book series, wrote a manuscript that was selected blind for a publishing competition that benefits early childhood development programs. Hennessy’s manuscript, This Little Farmer Went to Market, was selected to be made into a book published by Arizona’s and one of the nation’s largest early childhood nonprofits dedicated to children ages zero to 5, Southwest Human Development.
— Jake Adams, chief development officer at Southwest Human Development
Hennessy’s manuscript was selected blind, meaning that the final selection committee did not know who the author was. Hennessy was an art director and designer in the publishing industry and worked with many children’s book authors including the famous Don Freeman, author of the popular Corduroy books. She later began writing her own books including several in the Corduroy series.
The manuscript was selected by a committee that included a former Caldecott selection committee member, Kathy Short; Little Free Library founder, Todd Bol; former “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood” writer, Elizabeth Seamans, and a variety of other early childhood experts and enthusiastic supporters of early literacy initiatives.
This Little Farmer Went to Market is the second book published by Southwest Human Development. The Arizona nonprofit’s goal is to help improve early literacy and put more high-quality children’s books in the hands of young kids. As part of Southwest Human Development’s commitment to early childhood literacy, sales of This Little Farmer Went to Market also include a “Buy One, Give One” concept where the nonprofit donates a book to a child or family in need for each copy sold.
This Little Farmer Went to Market follows the journey our food makes from farm to market. Engaging young readers using bright colors, recognizable foods, and characters representing diverse backgrounds and communities, This Little Farmer Went to Market provides children and their parents with the opportunity to learn, discuss and explore together where food comes from and how it gets to families—in this case, a local farmers’ market. Written by B. G. Hennessy, known for her work on the award-winning Corduroy children’s book series, and illustrated by Mary Ann Fraser, This Little Farmer Went to Market is a must-have for every child’s home library.
This Little Farmer Went to Market is available for sale online at swhd.org and Amazon.com.
Southwest Human Development distributes over 115,000 books annually to children through nationally recognized programs including Reach Out and Read Arizona, and the organization started this literacy project as a solution for finding high-quality children’s books at an affordable price. The organization’s first book, Up Up Up, sold over one thousand copies and the non-profit donated an equal number of books to children who otherwise would not have access to high-quality books.
“Paired together, This Little Farmer Went to Market and Up Up Up are a great gift set and help make a difference for children who do not have books in their home,” said Jake Adams, chief development officer at Southwest Human Development. “As a parent who reads to two children every night at bedtime, I’ve learned how important it is to connect with my children over a great story. Building a bond over a love of reading is key to developing early childhood literacy.”
Learn more about This Little Farmer Went to Market, Up Up Up, and Southwest Human Development at thislittlefarmer.swhd.org.
About Southwest Human Development
Southwest Human Development is Arizona’s largest nonprofit dedicated to early childhood development. Recognizing a child’s earliest experiences and relationships establish the foundation for all future development, Southwest Human Development’s more than 40 comprehensive programs focus on young children – ages birth to 5 – and their families in the areas of child development and mental health, Easterseals disabilities services, early literacy and Head Start, child welfare and professional education and training. Founded in 1981, Southwest Human Development serves 135,000 children and families each year. Learn more at www.swhd.org.
