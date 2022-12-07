Exodus Medical's Dr. Robert Abraham, Shares Insights on Neuropathy Management

Dr. Robert Abraham

Dr. Robert Abraham of Exodus MedicalHighlights the Benefits of a Holistic Approach to Neuropathy Treatments

OVIEDO, FLORDIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent forum, Dr. Robert Abraham, founder of Exodus Medical, offered his insights on the management of neuropathy and how he and his team are helping neuropathy patients manage the condition and improve the quality of their lives.

In his speech, Dr. Abraham noted that his facility, Exodus Medical, employs a holistic approach to case management. He highlighted the benefits of using a holistic approach in treating neuropathy, including the fact that it can helps deal with the problem long term, unlike conventional medicine that only offers a short-term fix. He stated that,

Neuropathy often results from an underlying health problem, such as diabetes or as a result of chemotherapy. By taking a holistic approach, practitioners can work to identify and treat these underlying causes, which can help to lessen the symptoms of neuropathy. Additionally, a holistic approach often includes lifestyle changes, such as diet and exercise, which can help to improve overall health and well-being. These lifestyle changes can also help to reduce the risk of developing neuropathy in the first place. Overall, a holistic approach offers a comprehensive way to address both the cause and the symptoms of neuropathy.

He strongly recommended nutrition and supplementation to manage neuropathy. Dr. Abraham said that, a healthy diet rich in vitamins and minerals is essential for nervous system health, and certain supplements are beneficial for nerve function. For example, omega-3 fatty acids help reduce inflammation, while B-complex vitamins are necessary for nerve health. In addition, acupuncture and massage therapy have also been shown to help with neuropathy.

Dr. Abraham also highlighted the use of Low-Level Light Therapy (LLLT). LLLT is a form of phototherapy that uses low-level lasers or LEDs to stimulate healing. The light energy helps to reduce inflammation and promote the regeneration of nerve cells. LLLT is generally well-tolerated and has few side effects, making it an appealing treatment option for those with neuropathy.

He added that his practice also uses electro-therapeutic stimulation or ETS, a type of electrical nerve stimulation that effectively reduces pain and improves nerve function. The electrical impulses help to block pain signals from reaching the brain, and they also encourage nerve regeneration. As a result, ETS provides significant relief for those suffering from neuropathy.

Another technique Dr. Abraham touched on is physical therapy as a treatment option for neuropathy. Physical therapists can help reduce pain and improve function by using various techniques, including exercises, massage, and electrical stimulation. They may also recommend Assistive Devices such as splints or braces to help patients with neuropathy to regain movement and reduce pain. In addition, physical therapists can provide education on neuropathy self-management. Through these treatments, physical therapists can help patients with neuropathy to improve their quality of life.

The facility also uses natural biologics, which utilizes products like platelet-rich-plasma to repair or replace damaged nerve tissue. Natural biologics has been shown to improve symptoms and quality of life for people with neuropathy. Additionally, it has the potential to slow or even reverse the progression of the condition.

Dr. Robert Abraham is a renowned neuropathy expert with years of experience in the industry. He is the founder of Exodus medical, which offers medical services and support to neuropathy patients. He is also the founder of NextGen Medical. He is well-educated and is board certified in chronic intractable pain and neuropathy from the American College of Physical Medicine. His passion for the field was motivated by his father, who suffered from back pains. He created his practice to show that long-term healing and wellness are achievable through holistic methods that lead to true, natural healing. Dr. Abraham is also a member of the Florida Chiropractic Association and the American Chiropractic Association. He serves as a mentor for the largest practice management group in the country, Blueprint to Practice Automation, where he mentors and coaches’ other doctors on how to treat neuropathy and how to utilize the latest and best in medicine to provide relief to millions of patients across the world that suffer from the horrific condition. Based on his extensive knowledge and skills in the management of neuropathy, his address will help care providers and neuropathy patients have better outcomes.

