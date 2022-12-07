Submit Release
YES Communities Volunteers Donate Hours to Sharing Life

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Colorado, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities team members in the Mesquite, TX area are giving back this holiday season by donating volunteer time to Sharing Life Community Outreach. 

Team members will assist in stocking shelves, sorting food and clothing donations, and assisting shoppers. Sharing Life is a major hub for the North Texas Food Bank, which distributes food donations to 85 local partner organizations. This is the 5th consecutive year that YES team members have donated PTO for volunteering at Sharing Life.

“We look forward to continuing our tradition of spending part of our holiday volunteering at Sharing Life.  Sharing Life directly helps our residents, so it feels good to be able to give back to this organization, they are a great community partner,” said Ben Leffke, Regional Vice President of YES Communities.

Each year, every YES Communities team member is given eight paid time off hours to be used for volunteer work through the YES We Care program. In 2022, YES team members have contributed over 5,000 hours of paid volunteer time through various causes, projects, and charitable organizations.

“I get excited every time YES Communities volunteers here at Sharing Life. During their most recent volunteer visit they were able to help over 300 individual households, got our Food Pantry fully stocked, and help so many clients and Sharing Life staff beyond measure,” said Russell Cox, Sharing Life Volunteer Coordinator.

YES Communities is an operator of manufactured housing communities and is based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019.  


