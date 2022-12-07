Consistent Developments in Warehousing & Logistics Sector to Generate Sustained Demand for Pallet Inverters, States Fact.MR

The global pallet inverter market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.87 million by 2033, as per a new industry report by Fact.MR.

According to a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global pallet inverter market is estimated at US$ 1.24 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast years of 2023-2033. The market is poised to grow due to increased efficiency, safety, and cost optimization provided by pallet inverters.



Industrial material handling tools, storage facilities, vehicles, appliances, and accessories are used to transport, store, regulate, count, and protect products at any stage of production, distribution, consumption, or disposal. A pallet inverter is a material handling equipment designed to manipulate fully loaded pallets. Pallet inverters can be a vital tool for facilitating a productive and economical supply chain. These are available in a variety of designs to accommodate all weights, movement requirements, and supply chain needs. Additional benefits of pallet inverters include increased productivity & and safety, utilizing less space, minimizing product damage, and creating a safer work environment.

Pallet inverters have several potential applications and are designed to rotate, swap out, and transfer a variety of loads and weights with a minimal amount of effort. Regular rotation is required for specific pharmaceutical, food, and other powder items to prevent caking, settling, or spoiling.

Owing to the tremendous end-use applications, the market for pallet inverters is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 681.9 million between 2023 and 2033.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global pallet inverter market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% and reach US$ 1.87 billion by 2033.

The market expanded at 2.7% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

Under inverter type, single clamp pallet inverters dominate the market and were valued at US$ 758.21 million in 2022.

East Asia will dominate the global market with 25.7% share in 2023.

Together, industrial & manufacturing and logistics & warehousing are likely to represent 53.5% market share in 2023.



“Features such as enhanced control and safety & handling capacity are augmenting the demand growth for pallet inverters,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Pallet Inverter Industry Research

By Inverter Type: Single Clamp Double Clamp



By Load: Forklift Load Ground Load Others



By End-use Application: Industrial & Manufacturing Food & Beverages Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Logistics & Warehousing Retail & Consumer Goods Others



By Sales Channel: Online Sales Company / Brand Websites e-Commerce Websites Offline Sales Direct Sales Specialty Stores Others



By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East and Asia





Market Development

Companies are offering a variety of pallet inverters with different load capacities, degrees of rotation, and special sizes. Integrating with the R&D sector, manufacturers are shifting their focus on developing pallet inverters with increased safety and controlling features.

Moreover, market players are concentrating on offering inverters that are durable and can withstand harsh conditions. They are constantly trying to implement enhanced features to increase the efficiency of these products.

For instance, recently, Toppy recently introduced its fastest and most compact automatic pallet inverter 'Hands Free', which works automatically and does not require an operator.



Key Companies Profiled

Air Process Systems and Conveyors

Air Technical Industries,

Beacon Industries

Cherry's Industrial Equipment Corp

Emanpack

Ergonomic Partners

Payne Pallet Inverters Ltd

Premier Handling Solutions

Roosen BPL

Samzon

Southworth

Vestil Manufacturing Corp

TOPPY SRL



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pallet inverter market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of inverter type (single clamp, double clamp), load (forklift load, ground load, others), end-use application (industrial & manufacturing, food & beverages, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, logistics & warehousing, retail & consumer goods, others), and sales channel (online sales including company/brand websites & e-commerce websites, offline sales including direct sales, specialty stores, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

