UN International Volunteer Day: Foundation for a Drug-Free World volunteer gives back by educating youth about drugs

Volunteer Cynthia McIver sharing drug information with a community member A youth pledging to stay away from drugs after learning more from the Foundation for a Drug-Free World volunteer A Foundation for a Drug-Free World volunteer sharing booklets with a DC Metropolitan police officer.

Career fairs interest kids in the future while volunteers teach them the truth about the dangers of drugs, so they can achieve their goals.

I don’t think there is anything more important that I could do. One thing I know is that drugs destroy lives. Events like this really help us create our futures.” — Ms. Cynthia McIver, Foundation for a Drug-Free World volunteer