UN International Volunteer Day: Foundation for a Drug-Free World volunteer gives back by educating youth about drugs

I don’t think there is anything more important that I could do. One thing I know is that drugs destroy lives. Events like this really help us create our futures.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week for UN International Volunteer Day, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World volunteers in Washington, DC, addressed an after-school program on the dangers of drugs with an open discussion on the problems involving drugs and how they can help themselves and friends to stay away from harmful drugs.
With the DC chief medical examiner reporting fentanyl was present in 96% of overdose deaths in the city, teaching about fentanyl as well as other drugs is critical to the future health of DC students. During just five months of 2022, the medical examiner reported 163 fatal overdoses and 1,958 non-fatal overdoses just in the city.
To educate youth about this problem, Foundation for a Drug-Free World volunteer Ms. Cynthia McIver, spoke one-on-one with youth and distributed the Truth About Drugs informational booklets at a youth college prep fair put on by the Department of Parks and Recreations.
Ms. McIver said, “The fact is that I grew up in DC. I love the city and I love volunteering and giving back to the city. I also attended school in DC and I got a lot of help from others so I like to give back. And being at that youth college prep fair, did a lot of good for my heart to see those young people interested in their future careers and for me to be able to provide them the truth about drugs so they can achieve their goals.
“I don’t think there is anything more important that I could do. One thing I know is that drugs destroy lives. Events like this really help us create our futures.”
In conversations with young people, Ms. McIver learned about the challenges in their communities. They are looking for help for their friends whom they have seen experiencing negative effects from drugs. Some have even tried drugs themselves but observed negative effects and then quit. Now they want to help their friends quit using drugs.
On top of all of that, some youth, in Washington, DC, face drug-related gun violence in their neighborhoods.
Individual volunteers provide needed guidance and help through one-on-one conversations and factually relaying information about the dangers of drugs, like fentanyl – data that youth are not learning about fast enough on the street or from their friends.
The United Nations set December 5th as International Volunteer Day to celebrate positive change through volunteerism.
Volunteerism is alive and well throughout the world with the monthly number of volunteers aged 15 years and over at 862.4 million worldwide, according to the UN’s campaign.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World encourages people to “get involved” and work in their communities to fight against drug addiction and the abuse of drugs.
Volunteers from the Foundation for a Drug-Free World have been featured on episodes of the Voices for Humanity series on the Scientology Media Network featuring individuals who are making a difference in the world.
Volunteers make a difference and their activities and classes to help prevent children from becoming addicted to drugs have made a difference in the lives of youth.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug free.
Foundation for a Drug-Free World materials are in use by tens of thousands of schools and over 800 law enforcement agencies across the globe.
