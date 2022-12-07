EnerSys Welcomes Tamara Morytko to its Board Of Directors

/EIN News/ -- READING, Pa., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Tamara Morytko, as a Class II director, effective immediately.



Ms. Morytko currently serves as President of the Pumps Division at Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS). Flowserve is an industry leader in pumps, valves, and other flow control equipment, with its headquarters in Irving, Texas. Since joining Flowserve in September 2020, Ms. Morytko has established a reputation in the industry as an enterprise operating leader and supply chain subject matter expert.

From February 2018 until September 2020, Ms. Morytko was the Chief Operating Officer at Norsk Titanium. Before joining Norsk, she served as an operations and supply chain consultant. Prior to that she spent 7 years at Baker Hughes, first as Vice President, Global Supply Chain, then as Vice President, North America Region, and finally as President, Asia Pacific Region. From 1996 until 2010, Ms. Morytko served in a number of positions of increasing responsibility at Pratt & Whitney, and as a senior auditor at Arthur Andersen, LLP, from 1992 to 1996. Ms. Morytko has also previously served as a member of the Board of Directors of Pioneer Energy Services from 2019 to 2020.

In addition, since 2019, Ms. Morytko has served on the Board of Directors of The Crosby Group, a KKR portfolio company. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration from Purdue University Krannert School of Management.

“We welcome Ms. Morytko to our Board and are eager to add her expertise and insights. Ms. Morytko’s appointment enhances the depth of the Board and continues our refreshment and succession planning initiatives at the Board level,” said Arthur T. Katsaros, Independent Non-Executive Chair of the Board of EnerSys.

David M. Shaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of EnerSys, added, “Ms. Morytko’s decades of experience with global industrial manufacturing operations will provide excellent support for the EnerSys’ leadership team and our strategic objectives. We are excited to welcome her to our Board.”

