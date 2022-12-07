Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,753 in the last 365 days.

SP+ Brings Technology-Based Parking Payment Options to City of New Orleans

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, has upgraded the on-street metered parking program in New Orleans to include pay-by-text and pay-by-plate options.

SP+ is the parking service provider for the City of New Orleans and uses its industry-leading Sphere® suite of technologies, specifically designed to streamline high-traffic parking programs and create a seamless experience for parking customers.

For the City of New Orleans, SP+ introduced its technology-based, paperless payment options to simplify the City’s on-street parking process by eliminating the need for parkers to print and display the proof-of-payment on their dashboard, thus also eliminating the issue of misplaced receipts.

Parking customers can use the text-to-pay option or download Parking.com and other popular parking apps to process their payment.

A pay-by-plate option launched simultaneously. Parkers simply enter their license plate number to purchase parking at the pay station and the enforcement system automatically recognizes the valid parking session.

“These upgrades to the on-street metered parking program are state-of-the-art and offered as a convenience for the residents, stakeholders and visitors to the City of New Orleans,” said Bob Kamper, Vice President of Municipal Services at SP+.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides technology-driven mobility solutions, professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, and event logistics to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

CONTACT:   Jill Nagel, Senior Communications Manager
    jnagel@spplus.com | 312-274-2102


Primary Logo

You just read:

SP+ Brings Technology-Based Parking Payment Options to City of New Orleans

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.