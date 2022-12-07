Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: December 7, 2022

Contact:

Alex Murphy, 515-802-0986

Alex.Murphy@Governor.Iowa.Gov

Jesse Dougherty, 515-725-5487

communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Printer Friendly Version (PDF)

Application Deadline for New Language Learners Grant Extended to January 13

Program will help employers reduce language barriers and improve communication in the workplace

DES MOINES, IOWA – The application deadline for the new funding opportunity to help reduce language barriers in the workforce has been extended to allow for more applicants. The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will provide $5 million in grants to fund employer programs that support improved communication and language instruction in the workplace.

The new funding opportunity will support employer programs that help employees improve English language proficiency in relation to work-related duties, policies, or procedures. By supporting language skills, the grant also seeks to assist with overall recruitment and retention efforts by Iowa employers.

IowaGrants.gov is currently unavailable due to a website update. Applications can be submitted beginning on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The deadline for new applications will be Friday, January 13, 2023. Additional information on the grant, including application documents and FAQs, can be found by visiting this link.

A new webinar will also take place on Tuesday, December 20 to provide more information on how to apply and to host a Q&A session. Interested employers can sign up to participate by visiting this link.

Additional grant information:

Applicants must be employers or groups of employers with at least 25 full-time employees who are either expanding or creating a language program.

Applicants who have already submitted their application do not need to take further action. If applicants wish to amend their application and resubmit, they may do so during the extended period.

For questions on the grant, applicants can visit the grants page, attend the upcoming webinar, or contact Sara Bath at Sara.Bath@iwd.iowa.gov.

###