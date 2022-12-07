Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,735 in the last 365 days.

Application Deadline for New Language Learners Grant Extended to January 13

Iowa Workforce Development Communications
For Immediate Release
Date: December 7, 2022

Contact:
Alex Murphy, 515-802-0986
Alex.Murphy@Governor.Iowa.Gov

Jesse Dougherty, 515-725-5487
communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Printer Friendly Version (PDF)

Application Deadline for New Language Learners Grant Extended to January 13
Program will help employers reduce language barriers and improve communication in the workplace

DES MOINES, IOWA – The application deadline for the new funding opportunity to help reduce language barriers in the workforce has been extended to allow for more applicants. The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will provide $5 million in grants to fund employer programs that support improved communication and language instruction in the workplace.

The new funding opportunity will support employer programs that help employees improve English language proficiency in relation to work-related duties, policies, or procedures. By supporting language skills, the grant also seeks to assist with overall recruitment and retention efforts by Iowa employers.

IowaGrants.gov is currently unavailable due to a website update. Applications can be submitted beginning on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The deadline for new applications will be Friday, January 13, 2023. Additional information on the grant, including application documents and FAQs, can be found by visiting this link.

A new webinar will also take place on Tuesday, December 20 to provide more information on how to apply and to host a Q&A session. Interested employers can sign up to participate by visiting this link.

Additional grant information:

  • Applicants must be employers or groups of employers with at least 25 full-time employees who are either expanding or creating a language program.
  • Applicants who have already submitted their application do not need to take further action. If applicants wish to amend their application and resubmit, they may do so during the extended period.
  • For questions on the grant, applicants can visit the grants page, attend the upcoming webinar, or contact Sara Bath at Sara.Bath@iwd.iowa.gov

###

You just read:

Application Deadline for New Language Learners Grant Extended to January 13

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.