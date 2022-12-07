Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,625 in the last 365 days.

Tucker Inks Deal to Become Exclusive US Distributor for Dainese Riding Gear

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucker Powersports today announced a new, exclusive agreement to distribute the legendary Dainese motorcycle product line to its network of powersports dealers in the United States. The multi-year agreement includes leather and textile riding gear, boots, shoes and Dainese's line of protective armor and airbag D-Air jackets and vests. Dainese products will be available through Tucker later this year.

"The range of products that this partnership brings to Tucker is outstanding," said Tucker's Jamie Kempinski

Founded by Lino Dainese in Molvena, Italy in 1972, the Dainese company is a leader in the development of protective apparel for active sports. The current motorcycle product line includes D-Air airbag jackets and vests, a product made famous by MotoGP riders Valentino Rossi and Joan Mir, and includes numerous styles of leather and textile suits, jackets, pants and gloves, boots and shoes. The agreement also includes the distribution of Dainese's TCX-branded road, off-road and urban footwear.

"We're thrilled to add Dainese to our roster of great partner companies," said Tucker President and CEO Marc McAllister. "Our dealer network will make Dainese products easily available to riders looking for high-quality riding and protective gear."

Dainese Group CEO Cristiano Silei commented, "I'm excited about signing this agreement with Tucker Powersports, a new milestone in our journey of expansion and consolidation in North America. The US market has always played a crucial role for our Group and I'm sure that choosing a distributor with such a widespread, structured sales network will allow us to achieve increasingly ambitious goals."

"The range of products that this partnership brings to Tucker is outstanding," said Tucker's Director of Business Development Jamie Kempinski. "Dainese's reputation for quality and their eye for style has all of us excited about adding their full motorcycle product line to our portfolio."

ABOUT TUCKER POWERSPORTS

Featuring the most powerful portfolio of parts, accessories and apparel brands in the powersports industry, Tucker distributes top brands and offers its own brands, including Answer, Biker's Choice, BikeMaster, Bully Locks, CoverMax, DragonFire Racing, FirstGear, Kuryakyn, ProTaper/ProTaper Sport, QuadBoss, Speed and Strength, and TwinPower. 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tucker-inks-deal-to-become-exclusive-us-distributor-for-dainese-riding-gear-301697511.html

SOURCE Tucker Powersports

You just read:

Tucker Inks Deal to Become Exclusive US Distributor for Dainese Riding Gear

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.