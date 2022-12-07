CMS' Dr. Mary Greene To Keynote The Sequoia Project Annual Meeting

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sequoia Project , a non-profit and trusted advocate for nationwide health IT interoperability, today announced Dr. Mary Greene, director of the Office of Burden Reduction & Health Informatics at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), will be The Sequoia Project's 2022 annual meeting keynote speaker.



Dr. Greene will address CMS' interoperability priorities and burden reduction activities in her keynote presentation at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14 in Washington, DC. Dr. Greene is responsible for unifying CMS' efforts to reduce regulatory and administrative burden for beneficiaries and the medical community, enabling the health system to focus on providing higher quality care at lower cost and to foster innovation in healthcare delivery.

The keynote will complement other annual meeting speakers, including Mariann Yeager, CEO of The Sequoia Project, who will address the non-profit's latest developments and upcoming priorities for 2023. The agenda includes a session entitled "You Are Here: Checking in on the TEFCA Timeline and Roadmap," where Zoe Barber, policy director of The Sequoia Project, and Alan Swenson, executive director of Carequality, will moderate a panel of prospective Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs) who intend to support nationwide exchange through the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT's (ONC's) Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA).

"From Compliance to Culture: Good Practices in Information Sharing" will include speakers Josh Mast, director and product regulatory strategist of Oracle Cerner, Matthew Eisenberg, associate chief medical information officer of Stanford Medicine Health Care, and Chantal Worzala, principal of Alazro Consulting. This session will address the resources created by The Sequoia Project's Information Blocking Compliance Workgroup to provide guidance on information blocking compliance good practices, challenges in implementation and the importance of developing a culture of information sharing.

"Demystifying Data Usability: Implementation Guidelines and Next Steps toward Semantic Interoperability" will feature The Sequoia Project's Didi Davis, vice president of informatics, conformance and interoperability, and a panel of data usability experts from HCA Healthcare, AHIMA, Health Gorilla and others. They will share a roadmap of implementation guidance for adoption in provider-to-provider health information exchange, provider-to-public health agency information exchange and healthcare entity-to-consumer information exchange.

To see the full agenda, visit https://sequoiaproject.org/2022-annual-meeting/. The Sequoia Project Annual Meeting runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time on Dec. 14.

About Dr. Greene

Dr. Greene oversees CMS' initiatives to modernize regulations, drive interoperability and improve the adoption and enforcement of HIPAA Administrative Simplification national standards and operating rules. She is a pediatrician and Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and completed her medical education at the Yale School of Medicine, clinical training at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, a master's degree in public health at the Yale School of Public Health and a master's degree in business administration at Loyola College in Maryland.

About The Sequoia Project

The Sequoia Project is a non-profit, 501c3, public-private collaborative chartered to advance implementation of secure, interoperable nationwide health information exchange. The Sequoia Project focuses on solving real-world interoperability challenges and brings together public and private stakeholders in forums, such as the Interoperability Matters cooperative, to overcome barriers. The Sequoia Project is the Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE) for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT's Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), for which it will develop, implement and maintain TEFCA's Common Agreement component and operationalize the Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) designation and monitoring process. For more information about The Sequoia Project and its initiatives, visit www.sequoiaproject.org. Follow The Sequoia Project on Twitter: @SequoiaProject.