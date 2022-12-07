Online Video Education and Assessment to Empower Individuals with Borderline Personality Disorder - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Online Video Education and Assessment to Empower Individuals with Borderline Personality Disorder” on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 2:00 pm EST. The presenter will be Lois W. Choi-Kain, M.D. M.Ed., Director, Gunderson Personality Disorders Institute at McLean Hospital and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Choi-Kain is also a recipient of a BBRF 2021 Young Investigator Grant. Register today at BBRFoundation.org

Existing treatments for borderline personality disorder (BPD) require extensive clinician training and face-to-face intervention. To expand treatment opportunities, psychoeducational videos about BPD might be made available online. We seek to test a suite of online videos for this purpose that will include tools for assessment of symptoms and cognition. Our aim is to make available for wider dissemination a clinical prescription that requires minimal effort and little additional training for treating clinicians.

The webinar is hosted by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the public television series Healthy Minds.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $440 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

