VERDE HYDROGEN Launches New US Company

BOSTON, MA, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce the launching and rebranding of a new US based company---VERDE HYDROGEN. This is an exciting time to participate in the Global Hydrogen Economy and even more exciting that the United States has committed very aggressive investments and commitments to Hydrogen as well as all the Green Energy initiatives. The new US based company has a full suit of commercialized products with US patents and a 15-year history of Global success with customers in over 30 countries from our previous company Angstrom Renewable. Our new US based team will support all sales, design, engineering, and technical support while giving our clients choices for fabrication based on their financial and technical requirements.

VERDE HYDROGEN is a proven global leader in the transition to CARBON ZERO hydrogen solutions. The company offers a state-of-the-art Hydrogen Electrolyzer – that includes the world’s largest containerized single-stack electrolyzer to a multi-GW hydrogen electrolyzer combination. For over 15 years we have been working on the “clean power to hydrogen” concept. With our patented alkaline electrolyzer, VERDE is the first company worldwide that can efficiently convert unstable renewable energy into hydrogen. In recent years, VERDE's R&D team has developed many breakthrough technologies that have proven to have best in class performance, efficiency, and life span.

This rebranding and strategy shift is to support and be prepared for the massive Global Hydrogen Economy projections for the next 10 years and beyond.

VERDE HYDROGEN
+1 781-519-4765
sales@verdellc.com
Sales & Marketing Team
