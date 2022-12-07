Café Mocha TV Exclusively Launches On Allen Media Group's TheGrio Television Network
New Lifestyle Destination Series Features Episodes from Dubai to Barbados In Search of The Black Culture Experience
There is absolutely nothing like Café Mocha TV that’s expanding the conversation globally, and we’re honored to launch our latest television property on theGrio, the home of Black culture amplified.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Café Mocha, the #1 Nationally Syndicated Radio Show dedicated to women of color launches the innovative lifestyle destination series Café Mocha TV exclusively on theGrio Television Network, part of the Allen Media Group. Developed as an extension of the renowned Cafe’ Mocha brand, Café Mocha TV debuts in 85% of the US market. In addition to being available on demand, the show airs weekly on theGrio Television Network (check local listings for air times) and is available on Local NOW. With global episodes from Dubai, Paris, Barbados, and South Africa to US hot spots including New York, Washington, D.C., Nashville, Memphis and Detroit, the weekly 30-minute travel destination series takes viewers on a journey in search of finding and sharing the ‘real’ Black Culture experience in each destination.
— Creator and executive producer Sheila Eldridge
“Café Mocha TV is offering a fresh take on familiar and new places by showcasing and educating people on today’s Black lifestyle experience -- an experience that’s culturally diverse, multi-faceted and thriving. Café Mocha TV is not only giving viewers a look at exciting new destinations to add to their travel lists but also valuable insights into how to experience today’s Black culture through food, music, history, art, community leaders and so much more,” said Symeria Palmer, Account Director at Development Counsellors International.
Anchored by host Laila Muhammad, Café Mocha TV builds on the radio show’s mission to provide content from a woman’s perspective led by popular Café Mocha radio personalities Loni Love, YoYo, and Angelique Perrin. Episodes feature influencers, change agents who inspire social movements, food, fashion experts and spotlights emerging and revered celebrities always closing with a curated musical performance.
Says creator and executive producer Sheila Eldridge, “From radio, podcasts and events, we provide entertainment and drive conversations from an unapologetic Black woman’s perspective. There is absolutely nothing like Café Mocha TV that’s expanding the conversation globally, and we’re honored to launch our latest television property on theGrio, the home of Black culture amplified.”
Café Mocha TV is executive produced by Miles Ahead Broadcasting LLC and co-produced by Circle One and Lighted Pathway Productions.
UPCOMING EPISODES
Episode 101 - Welcome to L.A.
Host Laila Muhammad visits popular Los Angeles restaurants and the world-famous Debbie Allen Dance Academy. Loni Love talks with Oscar-winning Hollywood Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter with a sneak performance from Kevin Ross.
Episode 102 - Food & Fashion
Host Laila Muhammad visits Los Angeles restaurant Honey's Kettle Fried Chicken and Fashion Stylist Tashiba Jones-Wilson - owner of Matt Argyle. Loni Love talks with the Ashley Stewart and we have a throwback performance with the legacy Chaka Khan.
Episode 103 - Welcome to Cincinnati (click HERE)
Host Laila Muhammad visits the best businesses and cultural locations in downtown Cincinnati and goes behind the scenes to enjoy the best music at Cincinnati Jazz Festival with a performance by Charlie Wilson.
Episode 104 - Dubai and the Mediterranean
The Café Mocha team parties in Dubai with hundreds of celebrities from Africa, the UK, and the US. Laila interviews celebrity Anwar Jibawi at his Los Angeles-based Mediterranean restaurant Anwar's Kitchen and Rick Ross performs.
Episode 105 – Arts and Innovation The Twin City
Host Laila Muhammad visits HBCU Winston-Salem State, art galleries, historic sites and the newest trend restaurants in Greensboro and Winston-Salem, North Carolina with a performance from Carolina’s own Anthony Hamilton.
Episode 106 - Black Film & TV
Host Laila Muhammad visits the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, entertainment correspondent Vanessa James goes behind the scenes in Miami to showcase the evolution of storytelling in the Black film and television industry. Exclusive interview and performance with H.E.R.
Episode 107 - Beautiful Barbados (click HERE)
Laila Muhammad and crew travels to the beautiful island of Barbados and explores the Caribbean at the fabulous Food and Rum Festival with a special video premiere from Barbados national hero Rihanna.
Episode 108
Café Mocha explores the fascinating history of the community in Tulsa, Oklahoma and talks to the influential people taking the city to new heights. We go back in time with a performance from the GAP Band named after the historic Greenwood neighborhood in the brothers' hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
