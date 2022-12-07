The E-Paper Display Market Size Is Expected To Grow At An Annual Rate Of Nearly 36% Through 2026 As Per The Business Research Company's E-Paper Display Global Market Report 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company’s research on the e-paper display market, the global e-paper display market size is expected to grow from $1.95 billion in 2021 to $2.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s e-paper display market report the market is expected to reach $9.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 35.7%.

Rising awareness about environmental pollution is expected to propel the growth of the e-paper display market going forward. Environmental pollution refers to the introduction of unwanted contaminants into the natural environment that adversely affects humans and wildlife. The e-paper display offers a reusable and eco-friendly solution that eliminates paper consumption and waste, therefore minimizing its effects on the environment. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, in 2029, 99% of the global population lived in places where the WHO air quality guidelines levels were not met. Therefore, the rising awareness about environmental pollution is promoting the e-paper display market.

North America was the largest region in the e-paper display market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the e-paper display market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the e-paper display market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on using innovative technologies to provide color ink e-paper platforms to enhance the reading and shopping experience. For instance, in April 2022, E Ink Holdings Inc., a Taiwan-based electronic paper display manufacturer, launched E Ink Gallery 3 Color with E Ink Kaleido 3 print color technology. This technology allows customers to do faster page turns and color switching in e-paper. It is built on the E Ink ACePTM Advanced Color ePaper platform, which uses a four-particle ink system with cyan, magenta, yellow, and white inks to produce a full-color gamut at each pixel. The Gallery 3 will operate at a temperature of 0 to 50 degrees Celsius, making it comparable to black-and-white e-readers, and will have an increased resolution of 300 pixels per inch (PPI) as opposed to the previous 150ppi.

Major players in the e-paper display market are E Ink Holdings Inc, LG Corporation, Pervasive Displays Inc, Plastic Logic GmbH, CLEARink Displays Inc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Cambrios Film Solutions Corporation, Bridgestone Corporation, Guangzhou OED Technologies Co ltd, GDS Holdings Limited, and Visionect.

The global e-paper display market is segmented by product into auxiliary display, electronic shelf labels, e-readers, other products; by technology into electrophoretic display, electrowetting display, cholesteric display, interferometric modular display; by application into consumer and wearable electronics, institutional, media and entertainment, retail, other applications.

