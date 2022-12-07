Vishay Intertechnology Three Phase Bridge Power Modules in the Compact MTC Package Deliver Reliable Operation at a Reduced Cost

Produced at a Mumbai Assembly Site, 130 A to 300 A Devices Provide Excellent Thermal Behavior for Industrial Applications

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced three new series of 130 A to 300 A three phase bridge power modules in the ultra compact MTC package that deliver reliable operation for heavy-duty industrial applications. The Vishay Semiconductors devices are produced at the company’s assembly site in Mumbai, India, and are thus excluded from extra tariffs.

The 130 A VS-131MT…C, 160 A VS-161MT…C, and 300 A VS-301MT…C series are optimized for line-frequency input rectification in welding machines, switch mode power supplies, plasma cutting, battery chargers, and motor control. The encapsulated devices offer a rugged design for these applications, while their highly conductive MTC package provides excellent thermal behavior.

Offering a simple screw-mount connection to reduce assembly time, each power module series released today is available with blocking voltages of 1600 V and 1800 V. The devices offer 3600 V RMS isolation voltage, low forward voltage down to 1.54 V, and low junction to case thermal resistance down to 0.038 °C/W. Designed and qualified for industrial-level applications, the RoHS-compliant solutions are UL-approved, file E78996.

Device Specification Table:

Part # I O (A) V RRM (V) V FM

(V) R thJC (°C/W) per

module RMS isolation

voltage (V) Package VS-131MT160C 130 1600 2.05 0.068 3600 MTC VS-131MT180C 130 1800 2.05 0.068 3600 MTC VS-161MT160C 160 1600 1.85 0.058 3600 MTC VS-161MT180C 160 1800 1.85 0.058 3600 MTC VS-301MT160C 300 1600 1.54 0.038 3600 MTC VS-301MT180C 300 1800 1.54 0.038 3600 MTC

Samples of the new power modules are available now. Production quantities are available with lead times of 20 weeks.



Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.



The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

