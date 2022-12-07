Wolf Administration Announces $5.8 Million for Homelessness Assistance and Prevention

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver today announced $5.8 million has been awarded to help homeless families find housing and combat homelessness across the commonwealth. The funding is provided through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program.

“ESG funding provides local governments and non-profits across the commonwealth with the tools they need to help unlock critical housing resources for their communities,” said Sec. Weaver. “The funding approved today will go to trusted community organizations to assist individuals and families experiencing or facing homelessness.”

A total of $5,872,054 in ESG funding was approved for 16 municipal grantees and six nonprofits who will administer regional projects covering 26 counties.

The 2022 ESG funding eligibility falls into six categories: rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, street outreach, emergency shelter, homeless management information systems (HMIS), and administration.

ESG funding is authorized by McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act as amended by the Homeless Emergency Assistance and Rapid Transition to Housing (HEARTH) Act of 2009.

Priority for funding is given to applicants representing areas of the commonwealth that do not already receive a direct allocation of Emergency Solutions Grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

A list of the approved projects is below:

Allegheny County $300,000

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

City of Allentown $252,113

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

Bucks County $114,125

Butler County $368,935

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Centre County $212,689

Homelessness Prevention

Emergency Shelter

Cumberland County $247,962

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Dauphin County $209,270

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Franklin County $220,987

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Indiana County $79,887

McKean County $155,264

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Mercer County

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Emergency Shelter

Monroe County $409,812

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

Montgomery County $129,687

City of Philadelphia $421,329

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Schuylkill County $166,000

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

Wayne County $95,647

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Non-Profit Grantees (Regional Awards)

Blair Community Action Program $241,737

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

HMIS

Center for Community Action $228,250

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

HMIS

Central Susquehanna Opportunities $274,938

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Clinton County Housing Coalition, Inc. $173,262

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Lawrence County Social Services $1,324,558

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Union-Snyder Community Action Agency $119,027

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

For more information about the Wolf Administration’s commitment to community and economic development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #