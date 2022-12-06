Manchin: American Energy Security Has Never Been More Threatened

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the following statement on bipartisan, comprehensive permitting reform for energy and minerals projects being excluded from the National Defense Authorization Act.

“Our energy infrastructure is under attack and America’s energy security has never been more threatened. Failing to pass bipartisan energy permitting reform that both Republicans and Democrats have called for will have long term consequences for our energy independence. The American people will pay the steepest price for Washington once again failing to put common sense policy ahead of toxic tribal politics. This is why the American people hate politics in Washington,” said Chairman Manchin.