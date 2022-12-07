Isophytol Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2022-2027

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 665.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.21% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐈𝐬𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲𝐭𝐨𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.’ the global isophytol market reached a value of US$ 498.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 665.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.21% during 2022-2027.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2021

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

Isophytol (C20H40O) refers to a clear, colorless, and viscous liquid manufactured via subsequent acidification and transition-metal-catalyzed addition of malonic ester to myrcene. It is widely used as a fragrance component in the production of perfumes, creams, lotions, shampoos, soaps, and other beauty and personal care products. In line with this, isophytol is also utilized as a flavoring agent in food products, including processed vegetables, sauces, meat, fish, salads, soups, sweeteners, etc. As a result, it finds wide-ranging applications in the manufacturing of synthetic vitamins E and K.

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

The escalating demand for dietary supplements, owing to the growing consumer towards the benefits of functional food, is primarily augmenting the isophytol market. Furthermore, the expanding geriatric population, the increasing sales of personal care products, extensive investments in R&D activities by leading manufacturers, and the inflating need for cosmetics that help in preventing age-related disorders and support immune health are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of ready-to-eat (RTE) food items, on account of the rising urbanization levels and hectic schedules of individuals, is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the elevating requirement for household cleaning goods to sanitize surfaces is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, isophytol synthesizes vitamin E, which is added as an active component, thereby catalyzing the global market. Additionally, international organizations are focusing on using sanitization to prevent the spread of the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to fuel the isophytol market over the forecasted period.

𝐈𝐬𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲𝐭𝐨𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

Breakup by Fragrance Type:

Floral

Herbal

Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Application:

Supplements

Cosmetics

Industrial

Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Competitive Landscape:

Augustus Oils Ltd.

BASF SE

Carbosynth Ltd

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Molekula Group

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry

Vigon International LLC (Azelis).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏)

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

