FIGS Inc Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their FIGS Losses

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of FIGS, Inc. ("FIGS") (NYSE: FIGS). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased FIGS securities between May 27, 2021 and May 12, 2022, or (ii) pursuant to and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with FIGS initial public offering (the "Class Period"). Investors are hereby notified that they have until January 3, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

The Registration Statement claimed that due to the Company's access to significant customer data, it was able to maintain an efficient and steady supply chain. The truth was, however, that the Company's access to data did not allow it to mitigate supply chain problems through predictable sales. Instead, FIGS had to increasingly rely on air freight that costs materially more than the overseas shipping it was previously reliant on. The Registration Statement blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the use of air freight in the time leading up to the IPO. The truth, was, however, that FIGS was continually relying on air freight for its business. Even after the IPO, as the Company continued to rely on cost air freight, the defendants continued to claim that air freight was transitory. For example, defendants stated that the use of air freight was at its "peak" during the fourth quarter of 2021, and that "we're pretty confident that we're going to see less airfreight overall than we're seeing it in [the fourth quarter] as we get into [2022]."

