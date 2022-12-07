Colorado State University Global Lowers Tuition Rate for Active-Duty Service Members and Their Families

Expanding on its current special tuition rate for military-affiliated students, the university further lowered rates for undergraduate-level programs for active-duty military, spouses, and dependents.

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, Colo., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) today announced it is implementing a new special tuition rate for active-duty service members of the U.S. military and their families for all undergraduate-level programs. In an effort to greater impact members of our nation’s military, CSU Global is lowering its undergraduate tuition rate to $250 per credit hour for active-duty, guard, and reserves personnel. The rate also applies to spouses and qualified dependents of active-duty service members.

The new rate, signifying the university’s commitment to providing affordable education to adult learners, will be effective for courses starting on or after January 16, 2023. The $250 per credit hour rate, which applies to all bachelor’s degrees and undergraduate certificates, expands on CSU Global’s already-discounted military tuition rates, previously set at $315.

“We know that our military students and families are a resilient and determined community who often face unpredictable life changes. They want a degree program that can flex to their schedule and family’s needs while also providing technical skills and industry knowledge for them to excel in their career,” said CSU Global President Pamela Toney. “We’re aiming to fulfill that need at CSU Global with programs that set our military students up for success, whether they’re aiming to advance within the armed forces or return to the civilian sector. By further lowering our tuition, we hope to help more of our nation’s active-duty service members achieve their goals.”

All graduate-level programs (master’s degrees and graduate certificates) will remain at the 10% discounted rate of $450 per credit hour. In addition, the 10% discounted rate will continue to apply for all programs, both undergraduate and graduate, for veterans and their spouses and dependents.

Since its inception, CSU Global has served the needs of nontraditional learners – many of whom are military personnel – and has since become a top-ranked online institution for service members. In 2022, U.S. News & World Report ranked CSU Global no. 6 in the nation for Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans – the only Colorado-based institution to earn a spot in the top 10. Further, CSU Global is a GI Bill® Approved school and participates in the VA benefits program. In addition to discounted rates, CSU Global waives application fees for all military-affiliated students and has built a dedicated team of military benefits specialists to help students navigate their educational journey.

“Our course structure allows students to complete coursework on their own time and in any location, which is ideal for military families who may need to pause on school or move at a moment’s notice,” said Jessica Roeger, Student Billing Services Manager, who oversees the Military Benefits team, at CSU Global. What’s more, students can take up to a 12-month pause between courses and still remain in good academic standing. CSU Global’s Military Friendliness Academic Policy encourages students to reach out about their obligations so arrangements can be made to help them complete their coursework.

To further create avenues for relationships in its fully online environment, CSU Global also founded its Student Veterans Organization (SVO), a chapter of the Student Veterans of America (SVA), to provide support to students and alumni as they navigate their educational journey. With chapters at universities across the nation, the SVA provides a wide variety of support tools to assist in the transition from military service to career success through education. The SVO chapter is co-led by faculty advisors Dr. James Meredith, who is one of nearly 17% of CSU Global’s faculty and staff who have served in the U.S. military, and Dr. Stone Meredith.

With its affordable tuition, knowledgeable military benefits faculty, and 360-degree support, CSU Global is committed to helping our service members reach their personal and professional aspirations. For more information on military tuition rates and eligibility, please visit CSUGlobal.edu/militarytuition.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

GI Bill® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). More information about education benefits offered by VA is available at the official U.S. government Web site at www.benefits.va.gov/gibill.

