Supreme Cleaning Company Uses Latest Carpet Cleaning Techniques in Lake Villa
Supreme Cleaning Company is a leading carpet cleaning company in the Highland Park area, specializing in carpet, area rug, upholstery, tile, and grout cleaning.
I was very impressed with Supreme Cleaning Company. If you like working with courteous, reliable and knowledgeable people, I would highly recommend Supreme Cleaning Company.”LAKE VILLA, IL, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regular weekly vacuuming does not remove all the dust and dirt from the carpet. The presence of these contaminants can degrade the quality of indoor air and even trigger allergic reactions in some people. Imagine lying down on a freshly vacuumed carpet and suddenly developing a rash or a runny nose. That's why it's crucial to hire a professional carpet cleaning company to eliminate allergens, dust, and other contaminants so one can enjoy a clean and healthy environment. Fortunately, a few cleaning services in Illinois specialize in area rug, upholstery, and carpet cleaning. For example, Supreme Cleaning Company is one of the highly-rated contractors in Lake Villa and surrounding counties with high-quality equipment and cleaning solutions for carpet cleaning.
— Rhonda Schoonmaker
Hiring a professional for carpet or area rug cleaning benefits homeowners. First, the professional has access to the latest technologies and equipment. Unlike the typical vacuum cleaner used in most homes, a contractor has a truck mounted cleaning system for effective, safe, and excellent carpet cleaning results. For the most thorough cleaning, many experts rely on a truck-mounted system that uses heated, pressurized soft water to provide the best possible outcomes for carpet cleaning. The second is power scrubbing. Professional carpet cleaners frequently employ the use of a Counter Rotating Brush to dislodge stubborn debris from the fibers of the carpet. Power scrubbing, which uses motion to dislodge dirt, can save time, effort, and resources by requiring less water and energy and producing effective results. In Lake Villa, for instance, Supreme Cleaning Company uses truck-mounted steam cleaning equipment to guarantee maximum soil removal, leaving behind a soft and dry carpet within 6-10 hours.
"I was very impressed with Supreme Cleaning Company. Paul was responsive and professional. Paul and Mary were able to remove several pet stains and left my carpets looking much cleaner and smelling fresh after many years of use. If you like working with courteous, reliable and knowledgeable people, I would highly recommend Supreme Cleaning Company. I will definitely use them again." - Rhonda Schoonmaker
A professional also employs protective wall guards and neoprene mats for floor protection while cleaning a carpet, area rug, and tile. A professional clean that gets into every nook and cranny, including the spaces between floorboards and door jambs, is only possible with a high-quality HEPA vacuum that suctions dust and dirt and traps it, reducing the spread of allergens through the air. The carpet cleaning professionals also conduct a pre-spot treatment to remove stains, coffee/ink marks, and other areas of concern. Later, they do a pile restoration before steam cleaning a carpet. Once done with steam cleaning, they deodorize the carpet to eliminate any foul odors. In addition, turbo air movers can be used after cleaning to speed up the drying process and minimize disruptions to the home. With numerous positive reviews and high-quality equipment and cleaning professionals, Supreme Cleaning Company can be a good choice for homeowners in Lindenhurst, Grayslake, Round-lake, Antioch, Gurnee, and the surrounding areas.
About Supreme Cleaning Company
Supreme Cleaning Company is widely regarded as the best Highland Park carpet cleaning service thanks to its extensive experience, top-tier tools, and satisfied clientele. The company specializes in carpet, area rug, upholstery, tile, and grout cleaning.
Paul Poulos
Supreme Cleaning Company
+1 847-951-9636
email us here