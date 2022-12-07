Buchanan Technologies Announces the Strategic Merger of Infosenseglobal with its Application Services Business

Buchanan’s strategic investment continues the company’s growth and market leadership in helping clients maintain and modernize their mission-critical ERP Applications.

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Dec. 07, 2022 -- Buchanan Technologies, a leading provider of enterprise managed IT services, announced the strategic investment and merger of Infosenseglobal's (ISG) Oracle technology and applications service line with Buchanan's Applications Services business unit. The deal closed on December 1, 2022.



ISG’s Oracle service line further expands Buchanan’s Applications Services offerings, creating a combined team of over 250 application and database professionals. The collective business provides a comprehensive suite of services that include application modernization, end-to-end cloud services, and full-stack ERP application and database managed services to help clients maintain and modernize their mission critical applications.

“Our investment further expands our expertise to better meet the needs of today’s businesses and organizations. Many of Buchanan’s enterprise customers already leverage the Oracle and Microsoft platforms,” said James Buchanan, Founder and CEO of Buchanan Technologies. “The Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) services market that we support is fragmented, high growth, and diverse. Today’s customers are seeking specialized expertise to implement next-generation digital transformation strategies as well as managing applications and enterprise workloads in on-premise and private and public clouds. This investment further positions us as a leader in those services and allows us to continue delivering best-of-breed technology solutions to our collective customer base.”

ISG has been specializing in Oracle technology and Oracle applications since 2006 and leverages its industry experience to provide mission-critical business solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. The company’s solutions span across industry segments and provide best-in-class, easy-to-use, and flexible automated solutions across the Oracle technology stack to help businesses enhance, modernize and manage their use of Oracle.

“We believe this to be a win/win/win partnership. It will fuel our company’s growth, strengthen our capabilities to serve our customers, and provide great opportunities for our employees to continue to grow their careers and expertise,” said Hitesh Ruparelia, CEO & President and Manish Yadav, Co-founder.

The addition of ISG builds on Buchanan’s recent acquisition of Cybernoor Corporation, a global provider of Oracle platform solutions, adding to its growing capabilities in delivering digital transformation in the Oracle space. These investments position Buchanan Technologies as a market leader in management and modernization of Oracle technology and cloud environments.

About Buchanan Technologies

Established in 1988, Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning enterprise solution provider. Buchanan offers innovative and customized solutions to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Our services portfolio includes public cloud services, cybersecurity, enterprise application management, digital automation, managed services, service desk, and onsite field support. To learn how Buchanan can simplify your IT solution, visit www.buchanan.com.

About Infosenseglobal

Infosenseglobal has delivered Oracle technology-based solutions and business initiatives backed by experienced, professional support to businesses across the globe since 2006. Our proven, leading practices and partnership-based project management approach combine to consistently deliver the very best client outcomes and exceptional levels of customer satisfaction. We focus on building partnerships and long-term relationships. Our teams are passionate and focus on innovation and quality, which has resulted in building stronger relationships with our customers since the last 15 years.

