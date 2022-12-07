Data Center Automation Market Size Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity 2022-2027

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.93 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2022-2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳.' the global data center automation market reached a value of US$ 4.25 Billion in 2021.Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.93 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2022-2027.

𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2021

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

Data center automation refers to the procedures of managing and executing routine workflows, which include scheduling, maintenance, and monitoring, of a data center without human administration. They can be categorized into tier 1, tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4 types. These data center automation solutions enhance agility and operational efficiency, reduce the time to perform routine tasks, enable automation of storage, networks, and servers, and deliver centralized and on-demand access to resources. Consequently, they find extensive applications across several sectors, such as banking, information technology (IT), telecommunication, utilities, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, etc.

𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲: 𝗪𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁, 𝗮𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀. 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗯𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁

𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕

The emerging trend of remote working that has escalated the requirement for cloud services to offer a secure and robust IT environment is among the key factors driving the data center automation market. In addition to this, the growing volume of data, which has made manual monitoring, remediation, and troubleshooting ineffective, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the escalating need for transparency and interoperability among organizations across the globe and the increasing use of the global web, streaming media, social media, and cloud gaming are further catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, the rising usage of automation solutions in hyper-scale data centers that move and store massive amounts of data for online platforms is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the elevating integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) by leading market players to identify irregularities and inefficiencies within the data center space and the inflating investments in robotics in the data center are expected to bolster the data center automation market over the forecasted period.

𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

Key Market Segmentation:

Based On Type:

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

Based On Solution:

Server

Database

Network

Others

Based On Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Based On End User:

Enterprises

Cloud Services Providers

Colocation Service Providers

Based On Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Public Sector and Utilities

Energy

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Some of these key players include:

ABB Limited

BMC Software Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu limited (Furukawa Group)

HashRoot Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Intel Corporation

Micro Focus International plc

Oracle Corporation

Riverturn Inc.

Siemens AG

Veristor Systems Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏)

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

