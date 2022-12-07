American Oncology Network Appoints New Chief Development Officer

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth medical oncology provider with a focus on supporting the long-term viability of community-based cancer care and treatments, announced today the appointment of Anthony Belott as AON's new Chief Development Officer. Belott will succeed current President and Chief Development Officer Brad Prechtl, who will retire effective January 1, 2023. Prechtl will continue to serve as a special advisor to the network and its board after the new year.

Belott joins AON after serving as LifePoint Health's Vice President of In-Market Development. In his role, he drove acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic initiatives to diversify the company's services for its 65 acute care hospitals in 28 states. Prior to that, he was the Chief Development Officer at CleanSlate Centers, Inc. and was responsible for managing the expansion of the company's footprint of outpatient addiction clinics, growing the platform from 14 centers in two states to 80 centers in 10 states during a four-year period.

Anthony also has served as the Senior Vice President of Business Development for DSI Renal (now U.S. Renal Care), Vice President of Business Development for U.S. HealthWorks (now Concentra), and Executive Vice President of Liberty Dialysis (now Fresenius Medical Care).

He has a background in investment banking and received his MBA with a concentration in finance from UCLA's Anderson School of Management. He obtained his bachelor's degree in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"We're delighted to welcome Anthony to our executive leadership team in this crucial role as we enter the next phase of growth at AON," said AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz. "Anthony brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of healthcare acquisitions and joint ventures. We look forward to his contributions to expanding the network further."

Dr. Stephen "Fred" Divers, AON Chief Medical Officer and medical oncologist at Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute added, "On behalf of all AON physicians and practices, we welcome Anthony to the team. Throughout his impressive career, Anthony has amassed extensive healthcare business management expertise that makes him the ideal leader to continue our mission to preserve and elevate community oncology for the benefit of patients and society."

About American Oncology Network, LLC

The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), an Inc. 5000-recognized company, is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 107 physicians and 89 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 18 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients' experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at aoncology.com.

