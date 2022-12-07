CB Insights Names Clarius Mobile Health to Its Digital Health 150 List

Clarius recognized for market-leading growth and helping to drive better patient outcomes by increasing the use of ultrasound by medical specialists.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Insights today named Clarius Mobile Health to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022. A leading provider of high-definition wireless ultrasound systems, Clarius helps clinicians from a broad range of specialties improve patient care, expand their services, and differentiate their medical practices with real-time imaging inside the body.

"From reimagining clinical care, to leveraging tech like AR/VR to improve surgical training, this year's Digital Health 150 winners are transforming the future of healthcare with digital technology," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "This increasingly global cohort, representing more than 18 countries across five continents, is not only driving better patient outcomes but making healthcare more accessible. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact and continued success of this year's winners."

Clarius is one of 150 companies selected from a pool of more than 13,000 private companies. The research team used the CB Insights platform to select the 150 winners based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed over 3,000 Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

"2022 has been a truly remarkable year for Clarius, and we are honoured to be among the elite healthcare companies that CB Insights has chosen for this year's Digital Health 150 List," said Clarius President and CEO Ohad Arazi. "With the introduction of our third-generation handheld ultrasound scanners, we took a big leap forward in our mission to enable medical imaging in every setting. By fusing innovations from the digital health and medical device domains, handheld ultrasound can play a tremendous role in transforming patient outcomes, decreasing healthcare costs, and enhancing collaboration. We look forward to continuing our record sales growth as we enter the new year."

Clarius began the year with the global launch of 10 new wireless handheld ultrasound scanners that operate with an easy-to-use app on iOS and Android smart devices that's powered by artificial intelligence (AI). For the first time, Clarius also introduced a software-as-a-service membership offering, which offers cloud storage, advanced software options for seven specialties, and Clarius education delivered by industry experts. More than 90% of new customers took advantage of the new offering, becoming Clarius Members. Most recently, the company introduced Clarius Marketplace, a new open software platform that empowers partners to seamlessly integrate their advanced AI solutions with Clarius wireless ultrasound systems.

Dr. Don Buford, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine and regenerative medicine, recommends the new Clarius HD3 because it delivers superior image quality in an affordable handheld device. "Investing in Clarius is a no-brainer because the payoff for Clarius is fast. And the image quality is fantastic. The linear scanner is on par with compact systems, no question."

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost.

Over two million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.clarius.com.

Contact Information:

Genèse Castonguay

Marketing Vice President

genese.castonguay@clarius.com

(866) 657-9243 ext. 221



Related Images











Image 1: CB Insights Names Clarius Mobile Health to Digital Health 150 List









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment