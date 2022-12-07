Proactive Healthcare Launch New Website Which Offers Customers A Chance To Win Rewards with Their Loyalty Programme

/EIN News/ -- Ballymoney, UK, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Established in 1997, Proactive Healthcare is a leading online supplier of health supplements and equipment.



Their mission is to help people achieve better health by providing them with access to the best possible products and information; whether you are looking for supplements, vitamins, or medical equipment, you will find the ideal product at their website to set you on the right path to improving your health.

They have now launched their new website that, along with a list of new features, a new catalogue, and enhanced security, has also introduced a unique loyalty programme that thanks customers for their continued business by rewarding them with 1 point for every £1 in purchases.

Additionally, Proactive Healthcare has a new section on their website that allows practitioners to register to access a range of high-quality products. Practitioners can then create batch orders for their patients and join the Proactive Healthcare community, which consists of various practitioners from several different fields.

Natural Health Solutions

With over 20 years in the healthcare industry, Proactive Healthcare is committed to providing their customers with the best quality products from trusted brands, excellent customer service, and confidentiality.

Along with an extensive range of leading supplements, minerals, probiotics, and pain management natural health solutions, Proactive Healthcare also offers affordable PEMF therapy devices.

PEMF therapy UK or Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices induce an electrical current in your body that is consistent with the Earth’s frequencies. The treatment helps to restore restricted ion flow and stimulate the body’s regeneration process.

Although harmful EMFs cannot be avoided altogether due to exposure from power lines and electrical devices, you can use an earth-based PEMF device to decrease any negative effects and deliver a health-enhancing frequency to your body that is consistent with those found in nature.

Proactive Healthcare’s PEMF devices have been on the market for over 10 years and the company has spent the last 15 years researching and choosing products that help people regain balance with the natural world.

PEMF therapy devices are becoming the most recent trend in natural healthcare, but most devices from known brands, such as iMRS, Orin, Biomag, Renaissance, and BEMER PEMF, are widely available but unattainable due to their high prices.

This is why, Proactive Healthcare has designed, developed and manufactured a complete range of PEMF products in Europe that have been expertly created, are easy to use, simple to clean, and will effectively help you to rediscover your vitality.

They will distribute each of their PEMF products right to your door and offer a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are not completely satisfied.

Some of their PEMF devices include:

OMI Ring Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy PEMF Ring – This annular-shaped PEMF therapy device is for both professional and home use while also coming with a 1-year warranty and lifetime product support.

– This annular-shaped PEMF therapy device is for both professional and home use while also coming with a 1-year warranty and lifetime product support. OMI PADS Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy Full Body PEMF Mat – You can simply roll this mat out whenever you need to use it and can take full advantage of its easy-to-use, ergonomic, fold-away design.

– You can simply roll this mat out whenever you need to use it and can take full advantage of its easy-to-use, ergonomic, fold-away design. OMI PULSEPAD Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy Portable PEMF Local Applicator Pad – A compact version of their OMI PEMP applicators but with the same technology, this requires no training to use and delivers all the same benefits.

More information

To find out more about Proactive Healthcare and to see a complete list of their health supplements and equipment, please visit their website at https://www.proactivehealthcare.co.uk/.

