Theator Named to the 2022 CB Insights Digital Health 150 — List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

/EIN News/ -- Palo Alto, California, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Insights today named Theator to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022. This is the second consecutive year the Surgical Intelligence company has made the CB Insights Digital Health 150.

CB Insights selected these 150 winners from a pool of over 13,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty.

"From reimagining clinical care, to leveraging tech like AR/VR, this year’s Digital Health 150 winners are transforming the future of healthcare with digital technology,” said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. “This increasingly global cohort, representing more than 18 countries across five continents, is not only driving better patient outcomes, but making healthcare more accessible. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact and continued success of this year’s winners.”

Theator created Surgical Intelligence to eliminate the paradigm that where you live determines if you live. Theator's Surgical Intelligence Platform represents a shift in the way surgeons and healthcare systems can improve the quality of patient care. With advanced AI and computer vision technology, the Platform standardizes the routine capture of surgical video data and layers footage from every operation with AI-powered analysis in real time. Surgical Intelligence generates actionable insights that optimize patient outcomes, ultimately raising the standard of patient care.

“We’re honored to make the CB Insights Digital Health 150 for the second year in a row, showing the impact of our AI-powered Surgical Intelligence Platform. Surgical care accounts for nearly 7% of US GDP. I’m hopeful that next year there will be more companies alongside us tackling variability in surgery through the unique lens of Surgical Intelligence”, said Dr. Tamir Wolf, CEO and Co-founder of Theator. “Unfortunately, inequity in surgical care is the norm, but often not understood, nor questioned. By connecting disparate data sources from the operating room, we are unearthing insights that, for the first time, provide evidence-based best practices that improve the quality of surgical care, and can be disseminated. Surgical Intelligence is the only way forward”.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Theator

Theator is pioneering the Surgical Intelligence revolution, harnessing advanced AI and computer vision technology to generate actionable insights which improve the quality of surgical care. By making routine video capture and analysis the standard of care in surgery, Surgical Intelligence derives never-before-seen-insights to help surgeons and hospital systems understand the causes of variability in patient outcomes and reduce it in the future, while also lowering costs and streamlining procedures in the OR. Theator is partnering with leading surgeons, hospitals, professional societies, and research institutions to create a smarter, more transparent operating room. Based in Palo Alto, California, the company is paving the path for real-time surgical decision-support, creating a stronger, healthier world. For more information, visit https://theator.io/.

