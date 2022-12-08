Aligner32, a New Innovative Wave in the World of Aligners
A new vision for clear aligner treatment is motivated by a practice-friendly financial model and a pipeline of new ideas.SUGAR LAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In close collaboration with dental professionals, the breakthrough company Aligner32 developed a novel, fascinating, and reasonably priced clear aligner. Together, the advanced technology and unique business model that make-up Aligner32 represent a revolutionary step forward. Thanks to Aligner32's elimination of lab fees, accelerated treatment times, reduced treatment costs, enhanced clear aligner materials and remote treatment alternatives, patients no longer have to worry about paying for orthodontic care.
Recently, Aligner32 launched its website in the month of October, to provide digital consultations, 24/7 remote treatment monitoring, and individualized care from its team of dental experts. Aligner32 invisible aligners, made with the latest plastic composition and cutting-edge technology, may dramatically improve your smile in just a few months. Aligner32 clear aligners offer optimal tooth movement force, exceptional patient comfort and stain resistance. Even more convenient and covert is the night-time only option for Aligner32's aligners, which ensures complete discretion and optimal benefits while reducing the wear time.
The company's goal is to make clear aligners available to everyone at an affordable price. To begin using Aligner32, you must first order an impression kit, which can be done remotely. The kit comes with easy-to-follow instructions for completing the task and sending it back to be evaluated for eligibility. Another distinctive quality about Aligner32 is that if their experts find you unsuitable for their treatment, you will receive a full refund.
Experts at Aligner32 will evaluate your case and create a personalized Aligner treatment for you. Following which, an orthodontist reviewed treatment plan will be sent your way for approval. This will be a 3D projection of your end results. At this stage, you have the opportunity to request modifications to your plan according to your own preference. Once your treatment has been approved by you, you are likely to receive your clear aligners within 2-3 weeks. You are required to wear your aligners anywhere from 10 to 22 hours a day depending on the treatment type chosen.
Aligner32 invisible aligners, a new device on the market, will reduce the number of dentist visits through its DTC structure. DTC stands for "direct to consumer," which means that the company sells directly to its end users eliminating the extra fees and hassle involved via distributors or retailers. Complete care is provided and managed digitally, with support available around the clock. One of the most attractive features of Aligner32 has to be its 3D projection feature which allows you to preview your end results.
About Aligner32
Aligner32 has been brought to the market to provide a better clear aligner experience to all seeking a better smile. We provide the latest approach to invisible aligner treatment powered by advanced technology, the industry's most efficient and effective service model, and the most affordable product. With advanced BPA-free plastics, virtual consultations, and remote monitoring, among other technological advancements, the Aligner32 clear aligner therapy is more effective, affordable, and accessible without sacrificing the quality and safety of receiving specialized, individualized care.
