Musical Artist Apostle Verna Green Delivers A Strong Message of Hope With Her Breakout Hit Single, “Wealth Overflow”

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located in the Florida heartland, Belle Glade, Florida is known for producing over a half dozen NFL players as well as being a major agricultural resource for the nation. Now they have yet another asset to be proud of in that of Apostle Verna Green, a native daughter of the city who is impacting the planet with her music and ministry. Her recent single, “Wealth Overflow” is making a huge stir in the music industry, and it is garnering great success in American as well as overseas markets. Click “ OVERFLOWING ” now to get your copy of this incredible recording!As our nation is still recovering from the harsh and oftentimes tragic fallout from the COVID pandemic, Apostle Green’s “Wealth Overflow” comes at a time where our nation needs encouragement. This song delivers just that, and people from all walks of life have embraced its straight-forward message. “Wealth Overflow” has already gained over twenty thousand streams on Spotify and other streaming platforms, and the numbers keep rising.“We absolutely love the Apostle Verna Green !” says Daniel Musgrove, CEO of Musgrove Music Distribution . “Her life and her music is an inspiration to us here at MMD, and we are proud that she is a part of the Musgrove Music Family.”Verna Green has felt the sting of the challenges of life like many of us. She is no stranger to hardship and loss, as she has felt the pain of repossession, loss of family, health issues, and the like. For over seven years, Green dealt with health complications from cervical cancer, and doctors were not optimistic about her prognosis. But her faith in the power of God has been proven numerous times in her life, and she proudly proclaims that she is an overcomer and not a victim.“The doctors gave me a death sentence, but God gave me an abundant life sentence,” states Green. “I am completely restored from cervical cancer because God has healed me supernaturally! I am totally healed and made whole from cancer.”Her unmoving faith has catapulted her to heights never before seen in her own life, and it’s these amazing exploits of God’s love, provision, and favor that motivates and inspires her to share God’s message of hope to the world. It is her own life and testimony that qualifies Verna Green to be an agent of experience to the very things that she sings about.Verna Green is more than a Gospel artist. She is also an ordained and licensed minister; an accomplished author, with nine published books under her belt; CEO and Founder of World Changers Healing International; and a counselor with a Master’s Degree in Psychology. She grew up in a household where both her parents were singers and worshippers, and it was in her adult years that Green felt the urgency to not only tell her story, but to give her testimony through the medium of contemporary music. Since her late father sang professionally, she felt that it was only logical for her to follow in his footsteps to a degree. With the help of the Holy Spirit, Daniel Musgrove, and the staff at Musgrove Music Distribution, she has been inspired to pen several songs about healing, restoration, breakthroughs, miracles, and of course her own personal testimony.Verna Green hopes that in the near future she may be able to collaborate with some of the same artists who have been an inspiration to her personally, such as Jekalyn Carr, Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Yolanda Adams. As their music has inspired and uplifted her, she hopes that her music can do the same for others.For more information on services provided by Musgrove Music Distribution, call 954.257.9955, email at Daniel@musgrovemusicdistribution.com, or visit the website at http://www.musgrovemusicdistribution.com/ DANIEL MUSGROVEMUSGROVE MUSIC DISTRIBUTION+1 954-257-9955email us here

