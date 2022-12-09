The 32 Bit MCU Market Research Report forecast by Type, Application, and Region.
From 2022 to 2030, the market for 32-bit microcontrollers is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5%.
GLOBAL 32 Bit MCU MARKET OVERVIEW
A kind of microcontroller known as a 32-bit microcontroller has the capacity to process up to 32 bits of data simultaneously. As a result, they perform more quickly and effectively than earlier 8- or 16-bit microcontrollers. They are frequently employed in automotive and industrial settings where accuracy and speed are crucial.
The rising need for 32-bit microcontrollers in automotive, industrial, communication & computing, and consumer electronics applications is responsible for the market's expansion. The market is expanding in part due to the rising demand for devices with low power consumption and high performance. During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to command the market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.
The 32-bit MCU market is anticipated to expand and this expansion may be ascribed to the rise in demand for 32-bit MCU products in a variety of industrial markets, including the automotive, medical, and defense industries.
MARKET SEGMENT AND REGIONAL ANALYSIS
32-bit microcontrollers Market by Type
ARM Cortex-M: 32-bit microcontrollers from the ARM Cortex-M series are a very popular option for embedded applications. The Cortex-M series is ideal for both industrial and consumer goods because to its extensive feature set and low power consumption.
PIC 32 : Atmel created the 32-bit Pic32 microcontroller. It is a strong and adaptable MCU that is used in a wide range of applications, including embedded systems, DIY projects, and more.
32-bit microcontrollers Market by Application
Automotive : The largest market for MCUs is the automotive sector, which is expected to generate over 45% of the market's revenue by 2021. This industry is expanding as a result of rising demand for vehicle sensors, connectivity, and safety features.
Robotics : The demand for devices that are more reliable and effective than their 16-bit counterparts is what is causing this growth. Furthermore, the demand for 32-bit microcontrollers is likely to increase in the near future due to developments in artificial intelligence (AI).
The North American, European, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World regions make up the 32-bit MCU market globally. Due to the rising demand for smart devices, the North American market had the largest revenue share and is anticipated to expand more quickly. A moderate rise is anticipated in Europe due to the widespread use of microcontrollers in the automotive sector. Due to rising demand from industrial sectors like aerospace and military, Asia Pacific is predicted to have the strongest growth rate. A greater rate of growth is anticipated for the RoW market due to rising demand from developing nations.
PROMINENT KEY PLAYERS OF THE 32-BIT MCU MARKET
32-bit microcontrollers are a highly competitive market, with several well-known leading competitors contending for market share. These businesses include Qualcomm, Intel, and ARM Holdings. Due to the unique strengths and weaknesses of each company, there are many different types of microcontrollers available.
Major players operating in 32-bit MCU market-Competitive Analysis:
• NXP Semiconductors
• Microchip Technology
• Renesas Electronics
• STMicroelectronics
• Infineon Technologies
• Texas Instruments
• Cypress Semiconductor
• Silicon Laboratories
• Nuvoton
• Toshiba
• Holtek Semiconductor
• Sino Wealth Electronic
• GigaDevice
• Sonix Technology
• Qingdao Eastsoft
• Shanghai Sinomcu
• Shenzhen Chipsea
• Shanghai MindMotion
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS TABLE: 32-BIT MCU MARKET
Based on types, the 32 BIT MCU sales market is primarily split into:
• ARM Cortex-M
• PIC 32
• Others
Based on applications, the 32 BIT MCU market covers:
• Automotive
• Industrial
• Communication & Computer
• Consumer Electronics
• Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
• Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
• North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
• Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
• South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The demand for 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs) has dramatically fallen since the start of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014. This is partly because these gadgets are frequently employed in military and business settings, both of which have been affected by wars. Microcontroller vendors are confident that they can still maintain a strong market presence despite this setback as long as they keep offering high-quality products at reasonable prices.
Key Drivers & barriers in the 32 Bit MCU Market
There is a growing need for low-cost, low-power microcontrollers in industrial and automotive applications. 32-bit microcontroller demand is rising for applications in consumer electronics. IoT and linked gadgets are becoming more and more popular. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are becoming more common in cars. An increase in the use of 32-bit microcontrollers in medical equipment is seen.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
▪ The study covers information of industry drivers, restrictions, and opportunities.
▪ This report provides neutral view on the state of the market.
▪ It discusses recent advancements and trends in the industry.
▪ This report offers Competitive environment and important players' plans
