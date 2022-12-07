Everything Christmas Launches New Franchise Location in Time for Holidays
The rapidly growing seasonal Christmas shop kicked off its newest franchise in Montana.
This is a fantastic location and Cassie has proven to be an incredible franchisee.”KALISPELL, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything Christmas, a seasonal pop-up store featuring Christmas inventory, is kicking off December with a fresh franchise store located in Montana and owned by Cassie Baldelli.
— Howie Frank, owner of Everything Christmas
“Cassie has been open for 3 weeks and she is already our #1 location for sales out of our 12 operational stores,” stated Howie Frank, owner of Everything Christmas. “This is a fantastic location and Cassie has proven to be an incredible franchisee.”
Baldelli’s Everything Christmas location can be found in Kalispell. The store features seasonal items that are sourced from not only quality vendors, but local artisans as well. A variety of Christmas items including decorations, stockings, wrapping supplies, outdoor inflatables, and more can be found at all locations.
In addition to the newest Montana location, Everything Christmas can be found in New York, California, and New Mexico.
The seasonal Christmas franchise continues to seek new franchise partners to join its network. Franchisees first go through an in-depth training program that covers all aspects of the business. Ongoing support, including direct access to the senior staff, and marketing strategies are also included.
Exclusive territories are still available. To learn more about this seasonal franchise, visit www.everything-christmas.com.
ABOUT Everything Christmas
Everything Christmas was first founded in 2007 by Howie and Pam Frank in Levittown, New York. Everything Christmas is a unique seasonal pop-up store featuring hundreds of Christmas items all sourced from quality vendors from around the globe. To learn more about this new and exciting seasonal Christmas franchise, visit www.everything-christmas.com.
