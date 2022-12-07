Ceramic Matrix Composites Market is Projected to Reach US$ 18.02 Billion in 2028

The Ceramic Matrix Composites Market is expected to reach US$ 18.02 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.09% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the ceramic matrix composites market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing demand for advanced lightweight materials in the aerospace & defense and automotive industries to enhance fuel efficiency and to reduce carbon emissions,

Increasing production rates of key aircraft programs, and development of new ceramic matrix composite applications.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product Type (Oxide/Oxide, Silicon Carbide/Silicon Carbide, Carbon/Carbon, and Others),

(Oxide/Oxide, Silicon Carbide/Silicon Carbide, Carbon/Carbon, and Others), By Reinforcement Type (Continuous Fibers, Short Fibers, and Others),

(Continuous Fibers, Short Fibers, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Energy, Electrical & Electronic, and Others),

(Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Energy, Electrical & Electronic, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

The market is segmented based on product type as oxide/oxide, silicon carbide/silicon carbide, carbon/carbon, and others. Carbon/Carbon is expected to remain the most dominant product type over the next five years, driven by its excellent properties, such as high temperature resistance, low coefficient of thermal expansion, wear resistance, corrosion resistance, and hardness.

Market Trends by End-use Industry Type

The market is segmented based on end-use industry as aerospace & defense, transportation, energy, electrical & electronic, and others. Aerospace & defense industry dominates the market and is expected to remain the largest segment over the next five years.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is expected to remain the largest market for CMCs during the forecast period. High aircraft engine production and manufacturing capital of aerospace & defense industry with presence of several small to large players are major growth drivers of the market in North America. The US alone accounted for more than 90% of the North American CMC market and is projected to remain the growth engine of the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

3M

CeramTec

COI Ceramics Inc.

CoorsTek Inc.

GE Aviation

Lancer Systems

Rolls Royce Plc.

SGL Group

Ultramet

United Technologies

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

