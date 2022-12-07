Minim Expands E-Commerce Footprint With OfficeDepot.com

/EIN News/ -- Partnership Offers Motorola WiFi 6 Portfolio to Office Supply Shoppers Nationwide



MANCHESTER, NH, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the Motorola brand, today announces the launch of eight Motorola home networking products on OfficeDepot.com, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation. This new partnership will expand the WiFi 6 Motorola Mesh portfolio to one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the office supply segment.

“Minim is delighted to work with the Office Depot team,” said Jeffrey Rodning, Vice President of Retail Sales at Minim. “We’re excited to provide a new cohort of customers with our dependable range of Motorola networking devices. This relationship takes us one step further in our mission to help people do more and live better with connectivity.”

Minim has observed increased interest in WiFi 6 networking devices across all market segments over the past year. To meet the growing need within the office supply channel, the newest WiFi 6 entry to the company’s mesh portfolio, Motorola Q11 , will be among eight Motorola products added to OfficeDepot.com. The Motorola Q11 handles daily networking needs with ease, offering:

WiFi 6 AX3000 Speeds up to 3Gbps

One 2.5 Gig Ethernet port and three 1 Gig Ethernet ports for wired connections

Stable WiFi connection for up to 300 devices across 5,000 sqft

The motosync app, powered by Minim, for advanced network management, security, parental controls and more

Access to a 2-year warranty

Motorola home network devices available to shoppers on OfficeDepot.com in the coming weeks include the Motorola MB7621 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem , the Motorola MB8600 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem , the Motorola MT7550 modem-router combo , the Motorola MG7700 modem-router combo , the Motorola MG8702 modem-router combo , the Motorola MT7711 modem-router combo and the Motorola MH7603 WiFi 6 Mesh System .

About Minim

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and various routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com .

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC, used under an exclusive global license.

Media Contact:

Scott Harvin at (843)693-0298 or scotth@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years, the Motorola brand has been known worldwide for high-quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies that offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Selected strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the stringent safety, quality and reliability standards consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola's strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim, Inc.’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the acquisition by merger of Zoom Connectivity, Inc.; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential supply interruptions from manufacturing the company’s products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the possible need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances that formulated the basis for any statement.

